Germany Vs Costa Rica: All-female Referee Team Set To Make Their FIFA World Cup 2022 Debut

Germany is set to play their biggest match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 when they take on Costa Rica on Thursday, December 2. The Die Mannschaft have their destiny in their own hands as they not only have to win their final match but also hope that Spain beats Japan which will ensure their qualification for the Round of 16. Germany vs Costa Rica match will also witness a piece of history being made by football's governing body FIFA.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany vs Costa Rica match to have all-female referee team

For the very first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup, Stéphanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz will become the first all-women refereeing team to take charge of the World Cup match. Frappart will be the main referee for the Germany vs Costa Rica match with Back and Diaz to be her assistant. Frappart featured as the fourth official during Mexico’s goalless draw with Poland in Group C.

Qatar 2022: How can Germany qualify for the Round of 16 despite staying winless

The Germans have a mountain to climb following the disappointing results in the first two matches. Despite taking the lead against Japan, Germany lost the match 2-1. The 2014 champions were on the brink of elimination after conceding a goal to Spain in their second match. However, they were able to save themselves from elimination after forcing a draw thanks to a goal from Niclas Fullkrug. This is the first time that Germany has started the World Cup campaign without any wins in the first two matches.

Coming to the Round of 16 qualification scenario, Germany will not only like to beat Costa Rica in their final group stage match but will hope that Spain beats Japan in their final group match of FIFA World Cup 2022. In such a case, Spain will head to the next round as Group E leaders with 7 points while Germany will be the second-placed side with 4 points. Germany can qualify for the knockout stage if Japan upsets Spain, and only if they not just beat Costa Rica but also outscore Spain in terms of goal difference. Currently, Germany has a goal difference of -1 compared to the 2010 World Cup winners (Spain) who have a goal difference of +7 after a 7-0 trashing of Costa Rica. On the other hand, if Japan holds Spain, Germany would have to beat Costa Rica and improve Japan's goal difference to qualify.