World Cup Day 14 In Memes: Lionel Messi Sets Up Argentina Vs Netherlands In Quarter-finals

The Day 14 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar saw the first round of the last 16 matches being played. While the day started with the Netherlands knocking the USA out of the tournament with a 3-1 victory, it was Lionel Messi’s magic that became the talk of the town yet again. Messi scored the opening goal of Argentina vs Australia match, as the South American team went on to clinch a 2-1 win and advance into the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

Lionel Messi scores in his 1000th professional football match

Playing at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Saturday night, which marked his 1000th professional game, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored the goal in the 35th minute of the match. While Messi’s initial free-kick into the six-yard box was repelled by Australian defender Harry Souttar, the Argentine side quickly regained possession. Mac Allister played a pass to Otomendi who sent the ball toward Messi.

The 35-year-old displayed his brilliance by netting the ball with a sweet hit into the bottom-left corner of the goalpost. This was Messi’s third goal in the tournament and ninth overall at the marquee event. With the 35th-minute goal, the Argentina captain surpassed the legendary Diego Maradona’s tally of eight World Cup goals.

Argentina will now face Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals

Hedging into the second half of the game, Julian Alvarez’s 57th minute doubled Argentina’s lead. However, Australia made a small comeback in the 77th minute when Goodwin’s effort from 25 yards found a touch off Fernandez’s face and found the net. In the final minutes of the additional time, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made a brilliant save to ensure Argentina’s berth against the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the day earlier kicked off with the first Round of 16 games between the Netherlands and the USA. Memphis Depay took 10 minutes after the game began to open the score for the Netherlands before Daley Blind doubled the lead right before half-time. While Haji Wright scored the only goal of the night for the USA, Denzel Dumfries handed the USA a 3-1 lead with an 81st-minute goal.

