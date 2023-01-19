Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is present at the stadium in Riyadh where Cristiano Ronaldo-led Riyadh All Stars XI are taking on Lionel Messi-led PSG. Ahead of the kick-off between PSG and Riyadh All-Stars XI, Amitabh was seen extending his best wishes to all the players of both teams. It was one of the most talked-about matches of the year and the presence of the Indian film legend made everyone sit up and take notice.

Didn't expect Amitabh Bachchan to be shaking hands with Messi 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/dBQQ3tGHtV — Azeem (@AzeemQuraishi13) January 19, 2023

Ronaldo x Amitabh Bachchan is a crazy link up btw pic.twitter.com/ff6qcW01Cw — ZJ (@Zak__J) January 19, 2023

Messi's PSG wins battle against Ronaldo's Riyadh XI

Messi’s Qatari-backed PSG won 5-4 against a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal, captained by Al Nassr’s new signing Ronaldo, in front of 68,000 fans at King Fahd International Stadium. Although his team lost, Ronaldo edged perhaps the final installment of Ronaldo vs. Messi as one of the greatest rivalries in soccer history resumed in an unusual location.

The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry has been among the greatest ever.

Between them, they have 12 Ballon d’Or awards — Messi a record seven, Ronaldo five — and have won a combined 56 major trophies. Ronaldo won the Champions League five times, compared to Messi’s four. Messi is the all-time “El Clasico” top scorer with 26 goals for Barca, eight more than Ronaldo for Madrid.

Ronaldo won the European Championship in 2016 but Messi was brilliant in Argentina’s Copa America win in 2021 and its 2022 World Cup success.

Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer in men’s international soccer with 118 goals, while Messi’s seven at the World Cup took him to third overall with 98.

(with AP inputs)