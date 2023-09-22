'He's Always At Risk': Jose Mourinho Baffled With Portuguese Star Always Being Injured

If we go a little back in the late 2010s, the Portuguese star Renato Sanches was considered the next big player in football. He played a key role in helping Portugal win the 2016 UEFA Euro and was also named the best young player in the competition. However, due to injuries, the 26-year-old has failed to live up to expectations.

3 things you need to know

Renato Sanches currently plays for AS Roma

Sanches has won 16 major trophies in his career so far

He is on a season loan from Paris Saint-Germain

Also Read: Barcelona coach Xavi agrees to contract extension after last season's La Liga triumph

Jose Mourinho makes a huge statement on Renato Sanches

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has expressed his confusion about Renato Sanches's ongoing injury problems after yet another setback for the loanee. The injury to Sanches in the first half of Thursday's 2-1 win over Sheriff Tiraspol was a setback for Roma as they opened their UEFA Europa League campaign.

The 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder, on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain, just recently returned from an injury and started for Roma in their 7-0 rout of Empoli on Sunday. He played less than half an hour before leaving the pitch again due to injury, this time against the Moldovan team. Sanches had an injury-plagued first season with PSG, leading Mourinho to be blunt about the situation as it is. He said:

They [Renato Sanches and Houssem Aouar] have to play, they need rhythm and intensity. That's what Renato is, he's always at risk, it's difficult to understand: Bayern didn't understand him, PSG didn't understand him and we have difficulties, He played 45 minutes on Sunday, then had three days of rest and left after 27 minutes. He is always in doubt, it is difficult to understand why he is always injured. Aouar played the necessary time to regain the rhythm of the game.

Also Read: 'In Interest Of The Club': Daniel Levy Open To Selling Stake In Tottenham Hotspur

How many minutes has Renato Sanches played this season?

In the 98 minutes that Renato Sanches played on the pitch since joining Roma a little over a month ago, he has seen very little action. From 2019 until 2022, the midfield player had a standout time in Lille, where he established his reputation and won the Ligue 1 title and the French Super Cup. On the other hand, Mourinho's open comments about his injury problems could suggest that Sanches will have difficulties at Roma. The length of Sanches's latest setback, if any, may affect his availability for Sunday's Serie A match against Torino, which Roma are gearing up to play.