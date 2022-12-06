WATCH: Richarlison Teaches Ronaldo Nazario His 'pigeon' Dance After Breathtaking Goal

Brazil were on fire against South Korea on December 5 as they registered an emphatic 4-1 victory, with all four goals coming in the first half of the match. While the Seleção Canarinho scored several good goals in the match, the moment that grabbed the headlines was the third goal scored by Richarlison.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward began the move himself before he slotted it in the back of the net. The goal was so exquisite that it not only got the whole Brazil team performing the 'pigeon' dance but also their coach, Tite. After the conclusion of the Brazil vs South Korea match, Richarlison was also seen teaching legendary striker Ronaldo Nazario the iconic 'pigeon' dance.

Weather forecast - It's ⛈ goals at Stadium 974 🤷‍♂️



🎥 An exquisite move followed by @richarlison97's 👌 finish sees Brazil overpower South Korea in the first half 💪#BRAKOR #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 pic.twitter.com/uuJfpNpWNn — JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 5, 2022

Richarlison teaches Ronaldo Nazario 'pigeon' dance

As seen in the video posted by FIFA World Cup's Instagram handle below, both Richarlison and Ronaldo Nazario can be seen holding their hips and moving their heads forwards and backward. The video has been well received by fans, who have given it over 770,000 likes within nine hours of posting.

FIFA.com also released a video of Richarlison being interviewed by his idol Ronaldo Nazario, a moment that made the 25-year-old emotional. On seeing Ronaldo, Richarlison said, "I feel emotional to see him because he is my idol just like Neymar. Since I was a child, I had a haircut like him." The Tottenham Hotspur forward then went on to explain how watching the likes of Brazilian legends like Ronaldo, Kaka, and Roberto Carlos supporting the team motivates the players on the pitch.

In reply, Ronaldo gave him another motivating message by saying, "What I did for you, to inspire you, now is your turn. You're inspiring millions of Brazilians, millions of kids from Brazil with your art, with your art, with your feelings. I want to wish you a lot of luck and we have three matches to go."

Following a dominating performance against South Korea, Brazil will now face Croatia in the quarter-finals on December 9. If the Seleção Canarinho were to go all the way and win the FIFA World Cup trophy, it would be their sixth title overall and first since 2002.