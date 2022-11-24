Watch: Teary-eyed Ronaldo Fights Emotions As He Sings National Anthem At World Cup

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo fought back tears while singing the Portuguese national anthem as he prepared to kickstart his fifth FIFA World Cup, one that could very well be his last. The 37-year-old is featuring in his first game since his bitter exit from Premier League giants Manchester United.

Ronaldo fights back tears while passionately singing national anthem

As seen in the video below, Cristiano Ronaldo can proudly be seen singing the Portuguese national anthem, and as he did so, he also fought back tears. The 37-year-old's passion for the game is second to none and has carried the weight of the national side for several years.

Ronaldo, who won the Euros with Portugal in 2016, is also the world's top international scorer with 117 goals. He would want to replicate a similar level of performance in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as he has done for so many years if he is to achieve the ultimate dream.

Ahead of Portugal's first FIFA World Cup 2022 game against Ghana, Ronaldo also had a message for the fans as he took to Twitter and wrote, "About to start our campaign in the biggest competition in the world. An adventure that we wish for long and full of successes, to raise the name and flag of our country very high. We want to fill all Portuguese people with pride and joy. Nothing is impossible! Strength."

Prestes a iniciarmos a nossa campanha na maior competição do Mundo. Uma aventura que desejamos longa e repleta de sucessos, de forma a elevarmos bem alto o nome e a bandeira do nosso país. Queremos encher todos os portugueses de orgulho e alegria. Não há impossíveis! Força 🇵🇹🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/GhfbIM5UDo — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 23, 2022

And as Ronaldo gets set to fight for the ultimate prize for perhaps one last time, he could also achieve several records in Qatar. If the 37-year-old is able to find the back of the net in any of the games, he would become the only player in FIFA World Cup history to score in five or more editions. And that is not it, as Ronaldo (7) is also just three goals away from breaking Eusebio's (9) record to become the top scorer for Portugal in FIFA World Cups.