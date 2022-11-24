Man Utd Co-owner Avram Glazer Breaks Silence On Cristiano Ronaldo's Departure & Club Sale

A few days after five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan sent shockwaves around the footballing world, the Glazers decided to put Manchester United up for sale. The Portuguese international left no stone unturned in slamming the Glazers, stating that they do not care about the club or the fans.

It is pertinent to note that the Glazers do not have the best of relationships with the club's fans, who have protested against their ownership on several occasions. Hence, the fans are likely to heave a sigh of relief after knowing that the Red Devils are put up for sale.

After the club released a statement to confirm the same, Avram Glazer also broke his silence on why now was the right time to consider selling the club. He also commented upon Ronaldo's uncanny exit from the club after Manchester United confirmed on November 22 that the Portuguese international would part ways with the club by mutual consent.

Glazer explains decision to sell Manchester United

While speaking to Sky News on November 24, Manchester United owner Avram Glazer said, "As we announced yesterday, the board went through a process and decided it's going to look at different strategic alternatives - and that's what we're doing." When asked why the club was not put up for sale earlier, the 62-year-old maintained his stance by stating, "We'll see where that (this process) leads us."

The Glazers' decision to sell the club came just a few days after Cristiano Ronaldo blasted the club in his interview with Piers Morgan, an interaction that led to the 37-year-old parting ways with the club. Speaking of Ronaldo's exit from the club, Avram Glazer added, "Well, I'll tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo - he's a great Manchester United player. I appreciate everything he's done for the club and I wish him the best of luck for the future."

Manchester United owners put club up for sale

Manchester United owners released a statement via the club's official website on November 22 to confirm that they were putting the club up for sale. Their statement read,

"Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU), one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club. The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially."