Watford Player Adam Masina Gives His Shirt To A Fan After Accidentally Hitting Her, Watch

Watford played against Tranmere in the third round of the FA Cup. The game ended in a draw. Both the sides scored three goals past each other in a thrilling clash. However, a heart-warming moment from Watford defender Adam Masina after the game has gained attention from the fans.

FA Cup: Adam Masina gave his shirt to the fan after accidentally hitting her

Hits fan with a ball in the warm-up 🤕

Remembers to find her after the game 🥰



Adam Masina 👏 pic.twitter.com/3gw3DcdwWu — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 6, 2020

During a pre-match warmup, Watford defender Adam Masina accidentally hit a ball at one of the fans in the stand. The fan sustained a bruise due to the shot. However, the defender showed his class after the game. The fan received Masina’s shirt from the player himself once the match ended. Adam Masina was seen jumping over the advertisement board after the game to reach out to the fan. He hugged her after handing over his shirt. The fan appeared to be assuring the player that she was absolutely fine. The player’s gesture has received applause from all quarters.

FA Cup: Watford blew up a 3-0 lead against Tranmere

Watford got an early lead into the game in the 12th minute when Tom Dele-Bashiru opened the scoring for his side. Nathaniel Chalobah doubled his side’s lead just two minutes later. They further extended their lead in the 37th minute after Roberto Pereyra’s strike. However, Tranmere changed their approach towards the game in the second half. They played an attacking game, with Connor Jennings scoring the first for his side. Defender Manny Monthe scored the second in the 78th minute. They scored their third from a strike from Paul Mullin in the 87th minute of the game.

Watford to next play against Bournemouth in the Premier League

Watford are struggling in the Premier League, as they are placed 19th on the points table. They defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in their recent league clash with a 2-0 scoreline. Watford will next play against Bournemouth on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

