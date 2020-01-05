FA Cup: Liverpool Vs Everton Live Streaming Details, Team News & Klopp-Ancelotti Showdown

Premier League leaders Liverpool take on arch-rivals Everton in a Merseyside derby in the FA Cup 3rd round on Sunday. Liverpool have been in scintillating form this season, having dropped 2 points in the Premier League so far. Everton, on the other hand, are looking to revive their season under new boss Carlo Ancelotti, whose recent record against Liverpool suggests that Everton can end their 20-year wait for a win at Anfield.

Also Read: Wayne Rooney Blames Bad Performances For Manchester United And England On Gambling

Liverpool vs Everton FA Cup Preview:

2019 has been a year that Liverpool fans will cherish for a long time. After winning the Champions League, Liverpool have dominated the Premier League and are going strong in all competitions and would like to extend their dominance in the FA Cup as well. The two sides met in December at Anfield, Liverpool ran riot winning the game comfortably 5-2. Everton since then have sacked Marco Silva, appointed interim manager Duncan Ferguson, before finding a boss permanent boss is Carlo Ancelotti. Ancelotti’s recent record against Liverpool has been something to boast of, with him Napoli to two wins and a draw in their four games against Liverpool.

Also Read: Guardiola Warns City Defender John Stones About His Fitness

FA Cup: Merseyside derby team news

Liverpool have injury crisis and are expected to heavily rotate their side despite the importance of a Merseyside derby. Manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out midfielders Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita for the game. Centre-back duo of Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are expected to be back in February, while Nathaniel Clyne has an unspecified return date set. Youngster Rhian Brewster, who is set to move to the Championship on loan, is also ruled out with an ankle injury while Xherdan Shaqiri is also doubtful for the FA Cup clash.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti would love to have a go at Liverpool’s rotated side and will count on his available first-teamers to guide them through to a possible FA Cup win. Midfielders Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph, are ruled out, while Morgan Schneiderlin’s participation is also doubtful. Wingers Alex Iwobi and Bernard are both ruled out with injuries as well.

Also Read: Tottenham's Harry Kane Faces Another Long Injury Layoff, No Time Frame Set For Return

FA Cup: Liverpool vs Everton form guide

Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)

Won 2-0 vs Sheffield United

Won 1-0 vs Wolves

Won 4-0 vs Leicester City

Won 1-0 vs Flamengo

Won 2-1 vs Monterrey

Everton – Last five results

Lost 2-1 vs Manchester City

Won 2-1 vs Newcastle United

Won 1-0 vs Burnley

Drew 0-0 vs Arsenal

Drew 2-2 vs Leicester City

FA Cup: Merseyside derby predicted line ups

Liverpool: Adrian, Williams, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Elliot, Origi, Mane.

Adrian, Williams, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Elliot, Origi, Mane. Everton: Lossl, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Coleman, Davies, Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Baines, Kean, Tosun.

Liverpool vs Everton FA Cup live streaming and match details

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Anfield, Liverpool When: Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Sunday, January 5, 2020. Kick-Off: 9:31 PM IST

9:31 PM IST Telecast: Sony ESPN Network, Sony LIV

Also Read: Manchester United Tried Cutting Agent Mino Raiola From Erling Haaland's Transfer: Reports