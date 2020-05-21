Watford Defender Adrian Mariappa Tests Positive For COVID-19 Infection

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa revealed that he is one of the three staff members at Watford who have tested positive for the COVID-19 infection. Watford is the worst affected club in the Premier League after three confirmed cases were announced on Tuesday, May 19.

Hornets defender tests positive

In an interview with an international media outlet, Adrian Mariappa said that it was quite scary how he had contracted the virus since he had not stepped outside the house and added that if it wasn't for the test at the club's training ground, he would not have known that he had the virus.

Mariappa, who lives with his family said that he is now worried about their health and is keeping distance after the results came were announced. The London based club, on Tuesday, announced that three of its employees - one player and two staff members had tested positive for coronavirus. The details about the two staff members have not been revealed.

The three Watford employees are amongst the six members of three Premier League teams that have tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement, Watford said, "Watford Football Club confirms that three people have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus following testing at the training ground over the past 48 hours."

Earlier on Tuesday, Premier league announced that six staff members across three clubs had tested positive after the first round of mass testing, wherein about 748 people were tested. The next set of results will be released on Thursday. Burney had earlier stated that assistant manager Ian Woan had tested positive of coronavirus and was in quarantine.

Earlier, Watford captain Troy Deeney had expressed his displeasure over resuming football and said that there is a lack of information and that he would not be participating till there is more clarity.

In a Youtube video, Troy Deeney said, "Within the meeting, I asked very simple questions,” Deeney told a boxing YouTube show. “For black, Asian, and mixed ethnicities they are four times more likely to get the illness and twice as likely to have a long-lasting illness: Is there any additional screening? Heart stuff to see if anyone has a problem? I feel that should be addressed. I can’t get a haircut until mid-July but I can go and get in a box with 19 people and jump for a header? I don’t know how that works. No one could answer the questions — not because they didn’t want to, because they didn’t have the information. I just said ‘If you don’t know the information, why would I put myself at risk?’”

(Image credits: twitter.com/WatfordFC)