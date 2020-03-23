Wayne Rooney Admits Liverpool Deserve To Win The Premier League Title

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes Liverpool 'deserve the Premier League title'. Despite enjoying most of his career as an ardent rival to the Reds, the Derby County player-coach admits that Liverpool 'have been fantastic' and the season should be concluded to award them the title.

🗣 | Wayne Rooney:



"Liverpool have been fantastic. They have put so much work in. They deserve this title. The right decision has been made. The fair thing is to finish 2019-20, even if we have to lose next season in the process."

Premier League suspension halts Liverpool's momentum

Liverpool were just two wins away from sealing their first title in 30 years before the coronavirus outbreak halted the season. The league announced that the season will be suspended until April 3. However, the pandemic situation has led to the league being suspended for a further four weeks. With the fate of the current season in doubt, there has been an increasing debate over whether Liverpool should be awarded the title or if the season should be declared void.

Wayne Rooney Liverpool comments

Wayne Rooney weighed in on the discussion by admitting the season will not be cancelled and the deserved winner will be crowned at the end. Rooney wrote in The Times, 'Liverpool will win the Premier League. Now, as you can imagine, I have Everton fans phoning me up saying: 'The season has to be cancelled!' And, of course, as an Evertonian and someone who played for Manchester United for 13 years, there's a bit in me that thinks that would be good. But no. Liverpool have been fantastic. They have put so much work in. They deserve this title. Can you imagine waiting 30 years and then having it taken away like this? The right decision has been made.'

Wayne Rooney Liverpool title win and relegation battle

While Liverpool have been anxiously waiting to see when and how the Premier League decides to conclude the current season, Rooney and Derby County have a battle on their hands to earn promotion from the Championship. At the time of suspension, Derby County were at No. 12 in the Championship but just five points off sixth-placed Preston North End.

Addressing the situation surrounding the promotion and relegation places, Rooney added that the conclusion of the season is also important for other clubs. Rooney wrote 'there would be a lot of legal fights if the season was just abandoned'. Rooney continued, 'The fair thing is to finish 2019-20 even if we have to lose next season in the process.'

Wayne Rooney admitted that finishing the current season could potentially take until the end of 2020. Although finishing the current season remains a priority, Rooney believes playing behind closed doors is not the solution. According to the former Red Devil, playing behind closed doors still brings a large group of people together, which could undo the measures taken to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

