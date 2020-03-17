Wayne Rooney Opens Up On Helping Cristiano Ronaldo Gain Weight At Man United

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has recalled an anecdote related to his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo played together for several years at Old Trafford and is widely regarded as one of the fiercest duos in the Premier League.

Wayne Rooney opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo weight gain idea

During the initial stages of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo was thin and skinny. The Portuguese winger was often criticised for his lack of strength, unlike today, when he is admired for his physicality. In an attempt to help Ronaldo gain the extra muscle, Wayne Rooney took a rather unhealthy route. Rooney reveals his idea while speaking to The Times.

Cristiano Ronaldo weight gain: Wayne Rooney drove the Portuguese star to McDonald's

Wayne Rooney claimed that he used to train together with Cristiano Ronaldo, while also travelling together for matchdays. He recollects stopping off at McDonald’s before a game as Ronaldo wanted to eat a Big Mac. The Portuguese star resorted to eating the Big Mac for gaining weight as Rooney drove him over to the food outlet.

Cristiano Ronaldo weight gain: Peter Crouch reveals on Wayne Rooney-Ronaldo fight

A few days back, Peter Crouch had revealed that Wayne Rooney was unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo during the FIFA World Cup 2006. Portugal were tied against England in the quarter-final. While England were knocked out by Portugal, the match was marked by a controversy surrounding Rooney and Ronaldo. Rooney was sent off after he stamped on Ricardo Carvalho. Ronaldo went on to explain Rooney’s actions to the referee, which angered the then 20-year-old England international.

Cristiano Ronaldo weight gain: The duo won several accolades together

Wayne Rooney desperately pushed Cristiano Ronaldo, which forced the referee to send him off. However, if this incident wasn’t enough for Rooney to be upset with his United teammate, Ronaldo went on to wink towards the Portugal bench, implying 'job done.' Peter Crouch, who played that game as a substitute, claims that he believed that the Man United duo would never ever talk at Old Trafford. However, the duo went on to win several accolades together at Man United.

