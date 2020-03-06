Wayne Rooney Splits Open Man United's Defence With INSANE Pass From Deep: Watch

Wayne Rooney may not be the predator he once with Manchester United but the 34-year-old still possesses an insane passing range. The striker, who terrorised defences during his heyday, has transformed himself into an excellent playmaker. Starting as a defensive midfielder against his former employers Manchester United, the Derby County player-coach had an impressive outing in the middle of the pitch on Thursday night (Friday IST).

Despite his side being on the losing end in the FA Cup fifth-round tie, Wayne Rooney did more than enough to make the headlines with his performance. In the second half, Wayne Rooney gave his fans a moment to savour when he played a stunning pass from the edge of his own box to split open Man United's defence.

Although striker Jack Marriot failed to convert his chance, fans at Pride Park surely would have been delighted to witness Rooney's stellar vision.

In the first half, Wayne Rooney almost stunned Manchester United when he forced a fingertip save from Sergio Romero in the 19th minute. Wayne Rooney finished the game with a passing accuracy of 90% and five chances created from deep, per Opta stats.

Manchester United managed to win the game 3-0 courtesy a goal from Luke Shaw and a brace from new signing Odion Ighalo. Manchester United will now face Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-final. This weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjar's men will host local rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney and Derby will host Blackburn Rovers on Sunday in the Championship.

