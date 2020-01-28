Wayne Rooney Could Face Manchester United In FA Cup Fifth Round

Derby County player and coach Wayne Rooney could face his former club Manchester United in the FA Cup 5th round match if the Championship club manages to beat Northampton on February 4. Rooney signed for Derby County in January 2020 from Major League Soccer team DC United.

United's all-time record goalscorer

The 34-year-old forward has made 559 appearances for the Red Devils and scored a total of 253 goals, making him United's all-time record goalscorer. He won five Premier League titles at Old Trafford and one Champions League, UEFA Europa League and FA Cup after joining Manchester United from league rivals Everton for a fee of 27 million pounds in the year 2004.



Wayne Rooney's perfect Derby County debut

Wayne Rooney returned to England to play for Championship side Derby County. The former England striker had an instant impact in his first since he provided an assist in a 2-1 win over Barnsley. Rooney's pinpoint freekick in the first half met Jack Marriott, who scored from the near post to give the home side a 1-0 lead. Martyn Waghorn scored the second to secure three points for the Championship club.

Derby County announced his signing only on January 1 and Rooney was made the club captain in his first game. After the match, Philip Cocu confirmed that he will be the permanent captain of the club.

Wayne Rooney vs Barnsley:



100% Crossing accuracy

57 Touches

8 Long balls

5 Duels won

3 Tackles

2 Interceptions

1 Key pass

1 Assist



A good midfield display on his return to England! pic.twitter.com/WhU9QW7IJP — UtdArena. (@utdarena) January 2, 2020

HOW DID #Rooney DO ON HIS DEBUT?



It may not have been a vintage Rooney performance from years gone by, but the Manchester United legend showed over 90 minutes what a major asset he will be to Derby both on and away from the pitch.#DerbyCounty #charltonathletic #Rooney pic.twitter.com/CevgQDDjHk — b-Bets (@bBetsCasino) January 3, 2020

In other FA Cup matches, defending champions Manchester City will face Sheffield Wednesday on March 5. Chelsea will either play against Shrewsbury or Liverpool at Stamford Bridge whereas Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will play an away match against Portsmouth on March 5.

