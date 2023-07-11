Wayne Rooney gives big snub to Cristiano Ronaldo, picks Lionel Messi over former teammate

Lionel Messi's stock has gone further upward following his latest World Cup triumph in Qatar last year. The Argentine skipper led from the front as the South American country defied all the odds to lift the World Cup title. He ended his two-season association with Paris Saint-Germain as he has signed for Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami. For the first time in several years, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi won't be playing in the European circuit.

There have been severe debates over the 'GOAT' tag as football fans have shared divided opinions. But Ronaldo's medal tally is devoid of a World Cup title which provided an edge to Messi.

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney recently lavished praises on Messi as he claimed MLS will now have more attention following the former Barcelona forward's arrival. In an interaction with Sky Sports, The DC United manager said,

"It's a great move, obviously, for the MLS."

"Commercially, it'll be huge. It'll draw more interest in the game from different regions of the world - I'm sure it'll do that as well, because you're getting arguably the best player to ever play the game.

"I'm sure he'll come here, and want to be competitive, and want to try and help Miami to climb up the table.

"I think not just fans, but coaches, players - everyone is excited to have him in the league.'"

Can MLS follow the Saudi Pro League path?

Having played with Ronaldo during his Manchester United stint, this quote might create a roar in the coming days. Rooney shared a lot of unbelievable memories at Old Trafford as together they also lifted the Champions League title in Moscow in 2008. However, Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr allowed the Saudi Arabian clubs to poach in several players from European clubs and it remains to be seen whether Messi's arrival to the MLS can follow the same feat.