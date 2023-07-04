'Lionel Messi Urged Him To Leave Too': PSG Star Received An Ominous Warning From Leo

Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid are a better love story than Twilight, as the player has been linked with joining the European giants since last summer. According to the reports, Real Madrid was close to signing the striker duing thr summer transfer window as his contract with Paris Saint-Germain was expiring, but he chose to renew his contract and continue to play in Ligue-1. The player doesn't want to execute the option for an additional 12 months that was included in the new deal.

3 things you need to know

Kylian Mbappe has 212 goals in 260 games for PSG

Kylian Mbappe's contract expires with PSG on Jun 30, 2024

Lionel Messi left PSG to join Inter Miami

Also Read: SAFF Championship 2023: India Look To Brush Aside Kuwait As They Eye Their 9th Title

PSG want €200 million for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain wants €200 million for Kylian Mbappe, but Florentino Perez wants to play it smart in order to bring the French forward to Real Madrid. They want to sign him in the next transfer window when the FIFA World Cup 2018 winner will be a free agent. According to reports, Mbappe will extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain this summer if Real Madrid does not sign him. It remains to be seen whether a potential release option will be included in this new contract, allowing him to join Real Madrid in the future. Following Karim Benzema's transfer to Al-Ittihad last month, the La Liga heavyweights are eager for a world-class striker. Joselu has been recruited on for an entire season on loan with a €1.5 million buyout option to give backup upfront to Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Did Lionel Messi recommend Mbappe to leave Paris Saint Germain?

According to many European media sources, Lionel Messi recommended Kylian Mbappe to consider joining Barcelona or Real Madrid before leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi, the legendary Argentine playmaker, recently left PSG as a free agent and will join Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer. Prior to his departure, Messi voiced his desire for Mbappe to pursue new possibilities. According to reports the PSG project is now undergoing considerable transformation. Mbappe now possesses all of the cards. Lionel Messi advised him to do the same before departing. He hoped Mbappe would join Barcelona, rather than Real Madrid. However, as I already stated, the outcome will be determined by the course of history.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer Cheers For Blue Tigers At IND Vs LBN Semifinal Clash

Paris Saint-Germain has made significant investments and achieved amazing local success since Qatar Sports Investments took ownership in 2011. They smashed the world transfer record in 2017 when they paid €222 million to sign Neymar from Barcelona. A year later, they paid €180 million to sign Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco. Messi's arrival as a free agent in 2021 will be another watershed moment for the French giants after the player failed to renew his contract with Barca. Despite their substantial financial backing, PSG has been unable to win the UEFA Champions League despite their best efforts.