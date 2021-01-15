Wayne Rooney Retires, Manchester United Comes Up With A Heartfelt Message For 'Wazza'

Iconic English footballer Wayne Rooney brought curtains down on his football career. It has been learned that Rooney has decided to take retirement from the game in order to focus on the managerial role. The 35-year-old has now been named permanent manager of the Derby County Football Club. He has been acting as interim manager since the end of November.

'Happy retirement': Manchester United

Wayne Rooney is widely considered to be one of the best players of his generation and is the record goalscorer for both the England national team and Manchester United and once he decided to bid adieu to his playing career, the 'Red Devils' came forward with a heartfelt message for their former superstar.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Man United posted an image of Rooney having donned their official jersey i.e. during his association with the legendary football club, and then hailed the footballer's journey from a captain, goal-scorer, legend, and, now a manager.

Manchester United congratulated by thanking the English great for the memories.

A captain.

A goalscorer.

A legend.



And now, 𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗿.



Happy retirement, @WayneRooney — thank you for the memories ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZGxe1xr3tR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2021

Even the passionate football fans came forward to congratulate the ex- forward and midfielder and at the same time also wished him luck for his future endeavors as well. Here are some of the reactions.

Legend and world class — Prosper 🇧🇪 (@Prosper457) January 15, 2021

Legend of the game — cam c (@CameronCausley) January 15, 2021

GOAT. — SIR CHARLES (@Charles_ika) January 15, 2021

We are all in awe of our legend — Explaining FT (@ExplainngFT) January 15, 2021

Watched him breakthrough and retire, I feel so old man



Amazing player, amazing career — J. (@CertifiedFreakJ) January 15, 2021

Good Luck — Conor Farrell (@conorfarrell25) January 15, 2021

Made my childhood incredible , all the best wazza ❤️ — kealan :( 🪐 (@Kxwan__) January 15, 2021

READ: English Football Icon Wayne Rooney Named Manager Of Derby County On Permanent Basis

Wayne Rooney's association with Manchester United

'The Wonder Boy' has scored 253 goals in his 559 appearances for the 'Red Devils' during his 12-year career with the club from 2004-05 to 2016/17 season. Meanwhile, 'Wazza' also ended up winning five Premier League titles along with three League Cups, the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, and FIFA Club World Cup during his time with the Old Trafford-based franchise.

He parted ways with Manchester United after the 2016/17 edition and moved to his old club Everton tp participate in the 2017/18 season.

READ: McClean Suspended By Stoke For Training In Private Gym

Chelsea Stars Flaunt Stunning Motorcars While Leaving Stamford Bridge: Watch