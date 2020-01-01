The Debate
Wayne Rooney's 'busy' Decade With Wife Coleen Evident In Throwback Picture

Football News

As the decade draws to a lose, Wayne Rooney shares a throwback picture of how his family has grown in what has been a 'busy' decade with wife Coleen Rooney.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wayne Rooney

This New Year marks the end of the 2010s decade and many footballers have taken to social media to show how the decade has shaped up for them. Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has joined in on the bandwagon, albeit in a very different manner. United’s record goalscorer has posted a picture of the Rooney family including his wife Coleen Rooney and their kids representing how his family has grown in the past decade.

Also Read: Sir Alex Ferguson Turns 78: Players Who Received The 'hairdryer Treatment' From The Legend

Wayne Rooney's busy decade with wife Coleen Rooney as Rooney family grows

Wayne Rooney took to Twitter to share a picture of him with his wife Coleen Rooney and their kids. Wayne Rooney and his partner had only one child at the start of the decade, while now have four as the decade draws to a close. The Former United captain capped it off by funnily saying that it has been a busy decade for him and Coleen Rooney as the Wayne Rooney family keeps growing. Wayne Rooney is currently plying his trade at Derby County as a player-coach.

Also Read: Manchester United Slammed By Erling Haaland's Agent Mino Raiola After Dortmund Transfer

Liverpool full-backs join the bandwagon

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson also took to Twitter to share his progress in the 2010s decade. Robertson’s story this decade has rightly been from rags to riches in the footballing sense. The Scottish international was not playing professional football at the start of the decade but quickly moved the ranks to end the decade with a Champions League trophy. His partner in defence Trent Alexander-Arnold also posted a picture of him playing football as a kid and picture of him taking the quick corner against Barcelona.

Also Read: Rooney Gets Starting Nod From Derby Boss Phillip Cocu

Also Read: Ibrahimovic Set For AC Milan Presentation On January 3

Published:
