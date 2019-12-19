Arsene Wenger Expects Arsenal To Support Mikel Arteta With Experienced Team

Premier League giants Arsenal had recently sacked their manager Unai Emery after the team’s dismal form. Many names had emerged to replace Emery at the Emirates. However, Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta is the front-runner to replace the Spaniard.

Arsene Wenger spoke on Mikel Arteta

While most outlets have reported high probability of Mikel Arteta as the next manager, Arsene Wenger has also spoken about the present situation. The former Arsenal manager feels that Mikel Arteta will require a strong back-room support for him to succeed at Emirates. Wenger commented that he was still an Arsenal supporter and at the moment, he supported the manager in charge - Freddie Ljungberg. He also stated that when Arteta takes charge at Emirates, he will support Arteta. On being quizzed about his thoughts on Arsenal’s recent form, he stated that Arsenal were going through a difficult period. He said that he suffers like every other supporter.

Arsene Wenger feels that Mikel Arteta has a great future

Arsene Wenger believes that Arteta has a great future. He has certainly learned a lot in his first stint as an assistant coach under Pep Guardiola. However, he will have to deal with the fact that he has no experience at that level. Wenger suggested that Arteta needed to be surrounded well with a good environment at the club.

Arsenal lost to Manchester City in the Premier League

Mikel Arteta has played for Arsenal for five seasons before retiring as a player. He took up his new role as an assistant manager at Manchester City in 2016. The Spaniard has inched closer to a move to Arsenal. Arsenal had recently lost to Manchester City with a 3-0 scoreline. The defeat leaves Arsenal 10th in the Premier League points table. The Gunners have won and lost five games each. They've drawn on seven occasions. They will next play against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

