Mikel Arteta Inches Closer To Taking Over As Arsenal Head Coach

Mikel Arteta is said to be in advance talks with Arsenal football club in order to take over as the North London club's head coach. Arsenal have been searching for a head coach ever since the sacking of Una Emery in November. Both clubs have denied reports and have refused to comment on the developments.

Arteta era at Arsenal?

Multiple Britsih Press outlets have reported that the former Arsenal captain and current deputy to Pep Guardiola has been in 'advanced talks' with Arsenal. The rumours swelled after a leading British news channel releasing pictures of two of Arsenal's top leadership group - Managing Director Vinai Venkatesham and Contract Negotiator Huss Fahmy were spotted leaving Arteta's house late on Sunday night. They were spotted leaving the Arteta's house hours after Manchester City demolished Arsenal 3-0 in the Premier League.

Arteta is understood to be willing to take up the opportunity at Arsenal and this is the second time that he's in close contention to take over the Arsenal job. In May 2018, he was close to taking over before the club appointed Emery as the replacement of Arsene Wenger.

City coach Guardiola has been open to Arteta leaving his staff and has praised the qualities of the former midfielder. On multiple occassns, Guardiola has said that he is proud of Arteta and has also said that he will eventually to lead a team himself. A few days before Emery's sacking, Guardiola had said, "Unai Emery is the manager of Arsenal, [But] of course [Arteta] will be a manager sooner or later. We are going to finish the season but in the future I don't know what is going to happen. I would like him to stay with us. Manchester City has a person of incredible value to work here in the future. But professional desires are professional desires. Everyone is more than satisfied to have him here."

