West Ham Vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Preview, Live Streaming Details

Football News

The West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the London Stadium on November 23. Here is our take on both the teams with live streaming details.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
West Ham vs Tottenham

West Ham United will take on a new-look Tottenham Hotspur side under the leadership of Jose Mourinho. Much has been said about the Portuguese tactician ever since his appointment earlier this week. Ultimately, it will be the results that speak for themselves. West Ham host Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium on November 23, 2019. Here is our take on both the London-based teams along with the predicted line-up. 

Tottenham Hotspur offer injury update on the current squad

 

West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming details

The West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match will be played at London Stadium on Saturday. The West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur match is set to kick-off at 06:00 PM IST. West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match will be shown live on channels across the Star Sports Network. In addition to that, you can live stream the West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League game on Hotstar. 

Will Jose Mourinho start his Spurs career with a win?

West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur possible starting 11

West Ham United predicted line-up
Roberto (GK), Pablo Zabaleta, Fabian Balbuena, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Mark Noble, Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini, Sebastian Haller

Tottenham Hotspur predicted line-up
Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

Published:
