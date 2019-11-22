West Ham Vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Preview, Live Streaming Details

West Ham United will take on a new-look Tottenham Hotspur side under the leadership of Jose Mourinho. Much has been said about the Portuguese tactician ever since his appointment earlier this week. Ultimately, it will be the results that speak for themselves. West Ham host Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium on November 23, 2019. Here is our take on both the London-based teams along with the predicted line-up.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Becomes The 2nd Highest Paid Manager But Still Behind Pep Guardiola

Tottenham Hotspur offer injury update on the current squad

📋 A reminder of our latest team news ahead of Saturday's trip to the London Stadium. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 21, 2019

Also Read | Dele Alli's 7-year-old Tweet Calling Jose Mourinho 'overrated' Is Fake

West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming details

The West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match will be played at London Stadium on Saturday. The West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur match is set to kick-off at 06:00 PM IST. West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match will be shown live on channels across the Star Sports Network. In addition to that, you can live stream the West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League game on Hotstar.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho takes a cheeky dig at Manchester United, Chelsea during Tottenham

Will Jose Mourinho start his Spurs career with a win?

📺 🎙️ Watch Jose Mourinho's first press conference as Spurs Head Coach in full on YouTube now. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 21, 2019

Also Read | Liverpool duo Mo Salah and Andy Robertson doubtful for Crystal Palace clash

West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur possible starting 11

West Ham United predicted line-up

Roberto (GK), Pablo Zabaleta, Fabian Balbuena, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Mark Noble, Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini, Sebastian Haller

Tottenham Hotspur predicted line-up

Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur players thank departing gaffer Mauricio Pochettino