Man City Agree Sponsorship Deal With Midea Group Who Are Worth Around £28 Billion

The City Football Group owns several football clubs across the world, including Premier League heavyweights Manchester City. The Etihad-based outfit is known to possess rich coffers having spent heftily over the past few transfer windows. The team also earns handsome revenue from sponsorship deals. Further adding up to their sponsorship deal, Man City have agreed to expand their collaboration with Midea Group.

Premier League news: Man City Midea Group deal estimated at £28 billion

The Midea Group is considered among the world's best consumer appliance producer. The Man City sponsors are often present around the Etihad during important fixtures through integrated branding and activations citing the fact that the Midea Group Man City link-up is not new.

Manchester City is proud to announce the renewal and expansion of its global partnership with @MideaWorld, the world’s No.1 Air Treatment Brand.



🔷 #ManCity #MakeYourselfAtHome — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 28, 2021

The two parties came together for the first time in January 2020. Following immense success during the previous one year between Man City and Midea Group, the sponsor has decided to further strengthen this collaboration. Their sponsorship shall now bring Man City's Women's Team and New York City FC under its wings.

Midea Group's campaign with Man City a hit

A six-week campaign was the main highlight of the Man City Midea Group deal over the previous year. The campaign saw the coach, the players, legends and fans participate in a series of challenges and trick-shots, involving the use of their household appliances.

The unique social media campaign garnered millions of impressions on the internet and proved fruitful as an innovative solution to inspire football fans amid the coronavirus lockdown. Stephan Cieplik, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at City Football Group reportedly acknowledged the success of the content campaign, further expressing his happiness on the extended collaboration.

Midea Group net worth stands at £28 billion

Meanwhile, Brando Brandstaeter, Head of Brands & Communications at Midea Group's International Business Division, as quoted by Business Wire, said, "The cooperation with Manchester City during these challenging times has given us the confidence to expand and strengthen our relationship with the City Football Group by adding Manchester City Women's and New York City FC and Mumbai City to our roster — something I am very much looking forward to bring to life for Midea in 2021."

Midea Group are the global leaders in consumer appliances. But their business ambit expands beyond consumer appliances and includes HVAC, robotics and automation, smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), smart logistics and components. The company's net worth has reportedly been estimated at £28 billion, with a market cap of £38 billion according to Forbes.

Note: The Midea Group net worth has been sourced from the abovementioned website. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the figure.

Image courtesy: Man City website