Harry Kane Injury Update: Spurs Star Out For A 'Few Weeks' After Hurting Both Ankles

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham were handed a massive blow during their 3-1 defeat against Liverpool on Thursday as star forward Harry Kane limped off the field at half-time. The English striker was on the receiving end of some strong tackles and wasn't able to carry on after the break as he was replaced by Erik Lamela. Mourinho later confirmed that Kane suffered injuries on both his ankles and is likely to miss a few weeks of footballing action.

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Jose Mourinho provides Harry Kane injury update after star striker was subbed off at half-time

Harry Kane twice received treatment during the opening 45 minutes against Liverpool on Thursday. The 27-year-old forward appeared to have hurt his left ankle after landing awkwardly following a challenge against Jordan Henderson. Kane had previously been on the receiving end of a rough tackle from Thiago Alcantara as well but continued to battle until the break.

However, the Spurs forward was then taken off at halftime and was replaced by Erik Lamela as Mourinho, after the game, revealed that Kane simply wasn't able to continue. Following the 3-1 defeat against the Reds, the 'Special One' said, "He (Kane) is injured in both ankles and he says that to cope with one pain, he probably could, but he says with both, it is very painful, very sore and both ankles are getting big in both feet".

"Kane simply couldn't carry on. He is a guy with a good sacrifice spirit, he can fight against pain, but it was difficult for him," added Mourinho before venting out his frustrations at Liverpool's duo of Thiago and Henderson. "Two ankles, the first was a bad tackle, it was Thiago, the second one I didn't know well but I think it was against Henderson," the Portuguese mentioned. Kane has had a history with ankle injuries and suffered one in 2018/19, which cast doubt over him playing in the UCL final that season. He also underwent a hamstring tear last season that left him sidelined for a few months.

"Every time we reacted, the next mistake was coming."



"Harry Kane is injured in both ankles. To cope with one, he probably could have."



A despondent Mourinho on Tottenham's defeat to Liverpool...



🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/3B9FRe78sT — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 28, 2021

When will Harry Kane return?

Mourinho concluded by stating that Kane is likely to miss at least a few weeks of action with Spurs, saying, "Harry is someone you cannot replace but I think he will be out for a few weeks. I don't know more." Spurs have a busy period coming up, starting with Sunday's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion and then a home clash against Chelsea next week.

Image Credits - Fantasy Premier League Twitter