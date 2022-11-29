What Do England, Wales, Iran And USA Need To Do To Reach Last-16 Stage At FIFA World Cup?

The final round of group-stage matches at FIFA World Cup 2022 gets underway on November 29 with teams from Group A and B battling it out for a place in the knockout stage. Just like Group A, the four teams in Group B comprising England, Iran, USA and Wales are all in contention to make it to the knockout stages. The England vs Wales and USA vs Iran matches will be taking place at the same time to not allow any of the four teams to have an upper hand. We take a look at the qualification scenarios of all four teams into the knockout stage.

England vs Wales: How can Three Lions qualify for the Round of 16

England has almost sealed their place in the round of 16 after a 6-2 win against Iran and a goalless draw against the USA. Currently, the Three Lions have four points and a goal difference of +4. A defeat at the hands of Wales by a low margin will not affect the outcome of their qualification to the next round, however, a heavy defeat will put their place in jeopardy.

How can Iran qualify for Round of 16?

Iran is on the cusp of making its maiden appearance in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup if it beats USA on Tuesday. Even a draw will send Iran through to the knockout stage and they would hope that England beats Wales.

Analysing USA's path to Round of 16

The USA men's team have drawn both their opening matches in FIFA World Cup and qualifying for the Round of 16 remains in their own hands. When the US team takes on Iran, they have to only target for victory as it will earn them their first Round of 16 berth since 2014.

What are Wales' chances of making it through to the Round of 16?

Even though Wales opened their account with a draw against the USA in the opening match, the Red Dragons suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Iran which has made their road to the Round of 16 even more difficult. Wales need to beat England by at least six goals and hope either USA and Iran draw which could help them sneak into the knockout stage.