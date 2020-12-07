Mbappe To Stay At PSG? Sporting Director Leonardo Claims Contract Talks Progressing

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe bagged his 100th goal for the club in the injury time to help his side claim a scintillating victory against Montpellier. As he continues to impress the Parc des Princes outfit with his splendid run of form, the club is keen on extending his contract, albeit interest from defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid. But the French giants seemed to have managed a headway with reports of a contract extension on the cards.

PSG news: Mbappe transfer to Real Madrid held up?

Mbappe is bound by a contract which runs until June 2022. The France international has often been linked with a move to Real Madrid with manager Zinedine Zidane interested in roping him ever since his exploits with Monaco. Moreover, defending Premier League champions Liverpool are also in contention to sign the 2018 World Cup winner.

100 buts pour le PSG.

Un sentiment de fierté incroyable.

Un grand merci à tous mes coéquipiers, le club, mes proches et bien sûr vous les fans pour votre soutien.

ICI C’EST PARIS ❤️💙 @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/W48hA5VlfK — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 5, 2020

But the wait for the two clubs is likely to be prolonged for further more seasons with reports suggesting a deal between Mbappe and PSG is likely to be reached soon. PSG director Leonardo, while speaking to Canal+ has confirmed ongoing talks between the two parties.

PSG news: Mbappe contract extension talks ongoing

"We're talking. We want to discuss, and he also wants to discuss. Now is also the time to come to a clearer idea of his future. It is going well. We have taken steps forward compared to 10, 15 days ago and we will continue", said the PSG director on the Mbappe contract negotiations.

Before scoring against Montpellier, Mbappe failed to get on the scoresheet in the previous three games. Besides, he has gone goalless in his previous nine Champions League fixtures, raising concerns on his performance. But, manager Thomas Tuchel, after the game against Manchester United, rubbished off the talks of a struggle, claiming he put in a lot of effort both in the attack as well as the defence.

PSG lead Ligue 1 standings

Apart from Mbappe, Colin Dagba and Moise Kean also scored in the side's victory against Montpellier. The victory ensures the defending champions' lead at the top with 28 points in 13 games. Lille are placed second in Ligue 1 standings, with 26 points to their credit. PSG next play Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League midweek.

Image courtesy: PSG Instagram