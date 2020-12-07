Jese Rodriguez Sacked By PSG After 'X-rated Scandal' With Wife's Friend Comes To Light

In a major turn of events, defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have terminated striker Jese Rodriguez’s contract prematurely after the player was found to have been involved in an x-rated scandal. Following his conclusion of a season-long loan spell with Sporting Lisbon, Rodriguez returned to Parc des Princes in September and played his season’s first game in the team’s 0-1 defeat to Lens on September 10, but now founds himself without a club.

Jese Rodriguez sacked after x-rated scandal comes to light

Rodriguez has been accused of violating social distancing norms when he attended a party without a mask last month in Gran Canaria. Besides, he has also been accused of cheating on his partner Aurah Ruiz with her model-friend Rocio Amar. The matter came to light when Amar posted audio clips on Instagram.

Paris Saint-Germain and @JeseRodriguez10 have agreed to terminate the player's contract, which was due to expire on June 30, 2021https://t.co/D3lOPbYdfm — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 6, 2020

In the audio, Rodriguez is seen calling his wife ‘crazy’ and ‘boring.’ She also revealed a previous intimate encounter between the two when they met at a club in Madrid. Following the controversy, reports began doing the rounds that PSG chief Nasser Al-Khellaifi was fed up of the striker's antiques off the field.

Ligue 1 news: PSG confirm sacking following Jese Rodriguez scandal

Rodriguez's contract was set to expire at the end of the current season but has now been terminated mutually. Having joined the Ligue 1 giants from Real Madrid in 2016, the Spaniard has enjoyed loan stints with Las Palmas, Stoke City, Real Betis and Sporting Lisbon. PSG released an official statement confirming his sacking.

The statement read, "Paris Saint-Germain and Jesé have agreed to terminate the player's contract, due to expire on 30 June 2021. The 27-year-old from Las Palmas in the Canary Islands arrived in Paris in the summer of 2016. Jesé played 18 matches in all competitions for the Rouge & Bleu, scoring two goals and winning one Ligue 1 title (2020), one Coupe de la Ligue (2017) and one Trophée des Champions (2017)."

Rocky relationship predates Jese Rodriguez scandal

Interestingly, the former PSG striker has had a rocky relationship with his partner. In 2018, he shelled out €5000 from his pocket on text messages to eliminate Ruiz from Spain’s Big Brother reality show. This act was seen as an act of revenge after Ruiz took Rodriguez to court. She blamed the former Real Madrid star of neglecting his duties as a father. And Rodriguez avenged the court case, with Ruiz becoming the first contestant to be eliminated from Big Brother.

Image courtesy: Jese Rodriguez Twitter