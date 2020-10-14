What Is Project Big Picture? Premier League Clubs Furious Over Pressure From Big 6

Over the past few days, ‘Project Big Picture’ has dominated the headlines. The latest proposal plans to revamp English football, with Man United and Liverpool owners leading the charge. While the project proposes plans that will overhaul the Premier League and bring about some new rules, it has also been criticised heavily by several clubs and fans for giving too much power to the traditional ‘Big Six’ clubs. Questions such as 'What is Project Big Picture’, therefore, have been doing the rounds as supporters get to grips with this plan to overhaul England's football pyramid.

#mufc and Liverpool have been working together on a set of proposals called 'Project Big Picture', that will reshape the finances of football. The Premier League would be reduced to 18 teams and controlling power in the hands of the biggest clubs #mulive [@SamWallaceTel] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 11, 2020

Project Big Picture explained: What is Project Big Picture?

In short, Project Big Picture is a proposal to make massive changes in English football, which will impact all the clubs from the Premier League to the Championship and below. The plan involves restructuring the tiers of English football, while also helping EFL clubs with a financial boost that has become a necessity keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic.

The project proposes that the Premier League be converted into an 18-team competition, while also scrapping the Community Shield and League Cup. Some other changes suggested include the scrapping of parachute payments, setting up of a new and independent women’s league and a change in the starting date of the new season.

In the end, maybe it comes down to this: do we really believe that the billionaire owners of the Big Six care about the long-term health of clubs in League 1 + League 2? Or do we think Project Big Picture is a giant Trojan Horse? Not the end of the slaughter but the start of it? — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) October 13, 2020

New Premier League 18 teams in the future?

Project Big Picture also aims to revamp English football from its current format. Top-flight teams will be reduced to 18 from 20, while the relegation system will see a change as well. Under the proposed changes, the bottom two teams will be relegated straight away, while the 16th-placed team will get into a playoff with the Championship teams that finish 3rd, 4th and 5th.

Project Big Picture explained: Why are other clubs furious?

While the project has been hailed as one that will improve English football for all, it has been heavily criticised by non ‘Big Six’ clubs and fans for a variety of reasons. The main point of contention is the change in voting rules, which is set to take away voting powers from clubs at the lower end of the Premier League table.

“Project big picture” is everything that’s wrong with football. Two billionaires exploiting a pandemic to make the premier league a closed shop and easier for them to win! 🤷🏼‍♂️ — George Gagen (@Georgegagen_) October 12, 2020

The project aims to change the way Premier League clubs vote on major decisions. Currently, there is a 14-club majority voting structure in place, which makes sure that all the Premier League clubs get an equal say when it comes to making decisions regarding the league.

However, ‘Project Big Picture’ calls for a new nine 'long term shareholders' system, which in its current form will see the traditional ‘Big Six’ and Everton, Southampton and West Ham take all the decisions. More so, a six-club majority rule essentially means that the league’s ‘Big Six’ teams will have all the say when it comes to taking crucial decisions, including giving approval to new owners in the league.

Financial support for those lower in the football pyramid only in return for greater power is everything that is wrong with modern football.

Here's our open letter to @AVFCOfficial.#ProjectBigPicture #AVFC pic.twitter.com/SsJOt5frTT — Villa Trust (@Villa_Trust) October 13, 2020

Additionally, the project has been criticised for keeping other clubs away from discussions. Also, with the scrapping of the League Cup and Community Shield, smaller clubs feel that their only chance of winning silverware and prize money is being snatched away. Another reason why clubs are unhappy with the proposal is that it allows the 'Big Six' to financially break away from the rest of the league, providing the top clubs with the opportunity to put more distance between them and the rest of the league.

Many fans and analysts have also claimed that the new proposal will give too much power to the top clubs, which will allow them to make changes in the future that may not benefit everyone.

