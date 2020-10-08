Rashford Most Trolled Premier League Player According To Research, Man United Fans React

Ever since Marcus Rashford broke into the Manchester United first team, the attacker has always found himself at the centre of attention. Over the years, Man United have relied on the young forward for goals, with the 22-year-old becoming one of Man United’s most important players. Marcus Rashford is also known for speaking his mind, never afraid to speak out against inequality and racial injustice. In the past, the Man United attacker has been trolled online for both his performances and opinions. Now, a recent study suggests that Marcus Rashford has been the Premier League’s most trolled player in recent months.

Marcus Rashford most trolled Premier League player

Taking to Twitter, ESPN UK revealed a list of the Premier League’s most trolled players. The list compiled data from August 6- September 15 this year and analyzed the percentage of negative tweets Premier League footballers are subject to. The final list tweeted by ESPN UK revealed that Man United star Marcus Rashford was the most trolled Premier League during the period, with 28.5% negative tweets against the star.

The list also included Man City stars Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, who rounded out the top three. Other players part of the most trolled Premier League player list included Tottenham's Harry Kane and Dele Alli, along with the Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and David Luiz. The top 10 was rounded out by Virgil van Djik, Thiago Silva, and Marcus Rashford’s Man United teammate David de Gea.

Fans react to Rashford most trolled Premier League player news

Why would Marcus Rashford get the highest % negative tweets, while he's doing so much to help people. Can't get it. 😑 — Banter Era Futbol (@BanterEraFutbol) October 8, 2020

6/10 are black..Rashford fighting to end child hunger raheem fighting against racism...if I speak!!! — 👹Augustine Utd👹 (@AugustineUtd) October 8, 2020

Notably, Marcus Rashford topped the list by some margin, subject to negative tweets almost 4% more than Raheem Sterling, who was next on the list. After the news made its way online, several Man United fans took to Twitter to react to it. A host of Man United fans expressed their surprise at the news as they pointed towards Marcus Rashford’s social initiatives. The Man United striker has been hailed for championing food security and equal opportunity, with his efforts to abolish food poverty drawing appreciation far and wide.

i doubt anyone trolled in him in August or September. There was really nothing about him. — A black female (@ckmarthar) October 8, 2020

Can't be real with no maguire kepa pogba Salah — Sam (@LfcSammm) October 8, 2020

While referring to the attacker’s charity efforts, Man United fans claimed that the youngster does not deserve to top the list. Other fans also claimed that Rashford has topped the list just because he plays for Manchester United, which is the biggest club in the Premier League. However, a number of Man United fans also found the funny side of the list, as they hilariously claimed that the study is fake since it does not mention much-maligned Man United centre-back Harry Maguire.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram