Premier League Confirms FIVE New Cases Of Coronavirus With Matchday 5 Looming

The COVID-19 UK crisis seems to be undergoing an unpleasant resurgence. The pandemic has already had a detrimental impact on football across Europe, with the Premier League particularly being affected by the 100-day hiatus. Since the resumption of the competition, the Premier League has been testing its players and staff rigorously, with latest results suggesting five new positive cases.

Five positive cases as Premier League Matchday 5 edges closer

According to a report by The Sun, around 1,128 players and club staff have been tested for coronavirus between October 5 to October 11. Among these, five tests have come back positive, even as the players gear up for the Premier League return this weekend after the international break.

Notably, the number is fewer than the previous instance when nine cases were reported by the authorities. An official statement was issued pertaining to the same, that read, "The Premier League can confirm that between Monday 5 October and Sunday 11 October, 1,128 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of those, there were five new positive tests." The Premier League statement further confirmed that the players and the club staff in contact with the infected people will be forced into isolation.

Boris Johnson introduces a three-tier system

The Premier League coronavirus cases come at a time when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced a three-tier lockdown system in an attempt to minimise the impact of the second wave of the pandemic. The three-tier system introduced by Boris Johnson will allow local level lockdown norms as averse to a nation-wide shutdown.

There were demands that Boris Johnson should declare a nation-wide lockdown, including a complete shutdown on clubs and pubs. Instead, various regions will be classified into three tiers, with the highest tier set to face the toughest restrictions in the COVID-19 UK lockdown. Liverpool is currently placed in the third tier, meaning pubs will be shit over on Merseyside for the derby this weekend.

Liverpool to take on Everton on MD 5

Match officials for MW5 are confirmed ✅



Full list ➡️ https://t.co/bXBpdmdPrV pic.twitter.com/cquptdYkfB — Premier League (@premierleague) October 12, 2020

Premier League Matchday 5 will be played over the weekend after a two-week-long international break. Defending Premier League champions Liverpool will take on league leaders Everton on Saturday. The Reds have been particularly hit by coronavirus cases in recent times, with Naby Keita becoming the fourth player from the club to contract the virus. However, Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane and new signing Thiago have all been cleared of the virus. Thiago and Mane have also resumed training, while Shaqiri is on international duty with Switzerland at the moment.

