What Records Await Messi As Argentina Takes On Poland In A Do-or-die World Cup Contest?

Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup dreams come down to a do-or-die contest with Poland. The La Albiceleste have one win and one loss from two matches they played so far and anything less than a win will put their qualification chances in jeopardy. Their talismanic captain Messi will have a huge role to play in Argentina making it through to the Round of 16 as he will be expected to find the back of the net in the same manner as he did in the first two matches.

FIFA World Cup: Messi eyes major records against Poland

Apart from victory, a draw would be enough for Argentina to progress to the Round of 16, but for that to happen Mexico and Saudi Arabia should also end in a draw. Besides helping Argentina progress to the knockout stage, the 35-year-old Messi will have his eyes set on Gabriel Batistuta’s record. After scoring two goals in the tournament, the Argentine skipper needs another brace to reach ten goals which will bring him equal with Batistuta’s record for the highest number of goals.

Messi equalled Diego Maradona's record of 8 goals during the previous match against Mexico. The match against will be his 22nd world cup game, which is an Argentine record for the most number of world cup matches. The record was held by Maradona previously. The match against Poland will also be Messi's 999th profession game.

Will Saudi Arabia dash Lionel Messi's World Cup dream?

Argentina will be looking to victory against Poland with Saudi Arabia breathing down the neck. The Saudi Arabia vs Argentina match ended with Saudi's winning the match 2-1. However, Argentina can still bow out of the World Cup if Saudi Arabia win their match against Mexico which would seal their place in the Round of 16. A defeat would see Saudi Arabia getting knocked out of the World Cup.

Apart from victory, a draw will also be enough for Saudi Arabia to qualify for the knockout stage but they would like Poland to beat Argentina. But if Poland manages to hold Argentina to a draw, then Argentina will have to hope that Saudi Arabia doesn’t beat Mexico, because if they do, they will have six points and they will advance with Poland.