What Remains At Stake In The UEFA Champions League Final Group Matches On November 2?

The group stage of the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season will conclude with the final matchday 6 fixtures on Wednesday night. While 14 clubs have already qualified for the knockout stage of the prestigious tournament, Wednesday’s fixtures will decide which remaining teams will join others in the Round of 16. Here’s a look at things that remain at stake for teams in the final group matches of the tournament on November 2.

Group A

Matchday 6 Results:

Liverpool win 2-0 vs Napoli

Ajax win 3-1 vs Rangers

Liverpool and Napoli had already qualified for the knockout stage as the top two teams in the group ahead of matchday 6. Ajax finished third in the table after defeating Rangers by 3-1 on Tuesday and earned qualification for the UEFA Europa League next season.

Group B

Results:

Porto win 2-1 vs Atletico Madrid

Leverkusen draw 0-0 vs Club Brugge

With Porto and Club Brugge already qualified from the group, Brugge’s 0-0 draw against Leverkusen on Tuesday meant Leverkusen qualified for the second tier of European club football.

Group C

Results -

Bayern Munich win 2-0 vs Inter Milan

Barcelona win 4-2 vs Viktoria Plzen

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan had already qualified for the knockout stage of UCL 2022-23 after matchday 5, while Barcelona were placed at 3rd. The results on matchday 6 made no changes to the qualification scenarios from this group.

Group D

Results -

Tottenham Hotspur win 2-1 vs Marseille

Eintracht Frankfurt win 2-1 vs Sporting

Tottenham Hotspur won 2-1 against Marseille on Tuesday to qualify for the next round as group toppers. Eintracht Frankfurt won 2-1 against Sporting Lisbon to advance to the Round of 16 as the 2nd placed team in the group.

Group E

Matchday 6 Games-

Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb

AC Milan v Salzburg

While Chelsea have already qualified for the next round, Milan need to draw their game against Salzburg to seal the second qualifying spot. However, Salzburg can also qualify by defeating AC Milan. However, if Zagreb defeat Chelsea and Milan win against Salzburg, Zagreb will climb to 3rd and qualify for the Europa League.

Group F

Matchday 6 Games-

Real Madrid v Celtic

Shakhtar Donetsk v Leipzig

Real Madrid have already earned qualification from Group F, while Celtic are out of the race for next round. The second match of this group will decide who will advance into the next round. If Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk win, they will qualify as the 2nd placed team, whereas Leipzig only need a draw to earn qualification.

Group G

Matchday 6 Games -

Manchester City v Sevilla

Copenhagen v Borussia Dortmund

Similar to Group C, the matchday 6 fixtures from Group C will make no changes to the qualification scenario.

Group H

Matchday 6 Games -

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain

Maccabi Haifa v Benfica

With PSG and Benfica already qualified, their performance on matchday 6 will decide who finishes at the top and who finishes on 2nd. Whoever between Juventus and Maccabi return with more points on Wednesday will advance into the Europa League for next season.