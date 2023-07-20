What would you name if your baby is a boy? Neymar's answer stuns the internet

Neymar's future has remained a big mystery. The Brazilian has a contract with PSG till 2025 and recently returned to the pitch as he underwent an ankle surgery. The PSG forward has been linked with a number of clubs as he has had persistent injury issues. Neymar's friendship with Messi has been one of the most talked about things.

Neymar revaled what would be his baby's name

Neymar once again proved his fondness for the Argentine superstar. During an interview, the player was asked if he had a baby boy what would be his name? The player promptly replied, "Messi." Neymar had spent some of his most successful time at FC Barcelona with Messi at the helm. Together they also lifted the Champions League title but the coveted trophy has eluded him since he left the club. PSG's failure to shine in the premier European competition has been the main reason behind their downfall and the French giants are adamant to restore their glory this season.

They have already brought in a number of players with the likes of Manuel Ugarte and Lucas Hernandez. It would be interesting to see whether Neymar remains at the Parc des Princess as the forward has reportedly been linked with a move back to his old prodigal home, FC Barcelona.

Neymar revealed he knew about Lionel Messi;s next destination

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami ruptured the USA sports scene as the 36 year old is probably the biggest athlete to feature on the USA soil. Neymar claimed he knew about Messi's next step before the player revealed to the media.

"It was in the last few weeks. He was in doubt, then at the end he told me where he was going. Messi has won everything already, his family has been greatly affected in these two years at PSG." PSG will kickstart their pre-season tour tomorrow when they will clash with Le Havre.