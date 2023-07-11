WATCH: David Beckham Personally Finishes A Paint Job On A Large Mural Of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami after leaving Paris Saint Germain. After 2 years of playing in Paris, the player decided not to renew his contract with the French club. The Argentina star joined the Ligue 1 champions after he failed to renew his contract with FC Barcelona. His performance at club level did not go as well as it went at Camp Nou. However, the player went on to complete his trophy cabinet after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022. The player decided to leave European football to join David Beckham-owned club.

3 things you need to know

Inter Miami are at the bottom of the MLS table

There is no relegation system in the MLS

David Beckham bought the club in 2018

Read More: After Bayern Munich Links, Kane Will Hold Talks With New Spurs Boss Postecoglou

David Beckham paints Messi’s mural

Messi's move to Inter Miami represents a great accomplishment for both the team and the MLS. As one of the greatest players in history, the Argentine superstar's choice to join the club has sparked widespread excitement and curiosity in the United States.

David Beckham getting Miami ready for Messi’s arrival, a new gigantic Messi mural.

pic.twitter.com/nERNgCNLuo — FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) July 9, 2023

New mural of Leo Messi in Miami, courtesy of David Beckham. Commentary by Victoria. The Beckham's hard at work in Wynwood, Miami.👑🎨🌴pic.twitter.com/KUq6o2fUzy — Albiceleste News 🏆 (@AlbicelesteNews) July 10, 2023

Before the highly anticipated launch, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham demonstrated his commitment by personally finishing a large painting portraying Lionel Messi. The artwork, which was purportedly designed by Beckham's wife Victoria, is seen as a warm greeting to Messi for his impending visit. Messi will be playing in Inter Miami’s jersey for the very first time on 21 July 2023 when the MLS club will be facing Mexico’s Azul in a fixture of the Leagues Cup.

Leo had a potential chance of moving back to Camp Nou or to Saudi Arabia, where he could play against his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo but the player decided to come to the USA. He revealed on 9 June 2023 that he will be joining Miami.

Read More: Transfer News: New Tottenham Coach Drops Huge Hint On Harry Kane's Departure From Spurs

What did Messi say about joining Inter Miami?

Messi told Mundo Deportivo about his decision on joining Inter Miami and leaving Europe nearly after 2 decades. He emphasized his decision to move to Miami, stressing his need for a fresh start and a change of environment. He and his family decided that they would continue with the move to the USA declining a return to Barca or joining Saudi Arabian clubs to become the richest athlete of all time.

He wanted to look into opportunities outside of European football and go away from the heavy attention. At this point in his career, he wants to focus more on his loved ones. Furthermore, Messi emphasized his desire to experience football in a new manner and enjoy the rest of the days left for him to play the beautiful sport. He sees the MLS as a new chapter in his life, where he wants to approach the sport differently and perhaps find peace of mind outside of the standard European football environment.

“I made the decision that I’m going to go to Miami,” Messi said in an interview. “I still haven’t closed it 100%. I’m still missing a few things, but we decided to go ahead. If Barcelona didn’t work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more about my family.”

Messi's decision represents his reasons for seeking a change, his value of family, and his enthusiasm to embrace a different footballing experience in the United States.