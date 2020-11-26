Who Is Diego Maradona's Ex-wife Claudia Villafane? How Many Kids Did Maradona Have?

Argentine great Diego Maradona died at the age of 60 on Wednesday, with the footballing icon succumbing to a heart attack. After the news was confirmed, tributes for the legendary footballer poured in from all parts of the world. The World Cup-winning captain suffered a cardiac arrest days after he underwent successful brain surgery. Considered one of the greatest players of all time, Diego Maradona was known for his illustrious and extravagant personal life as well. Here is everything you need to know about his ex-wife and kids.

Maradona at a party with his wife Claudia (left) and dancing on an Italian TV show in 2005 (right pic.twitter.com/wmDS8pxHQh — Mahmoud Aljazaery (@MahmoudJazairi) November 25, 2020

Everything you need to know about Diego Maradona's ex-wife

According to The Sun, Diego Maradona met Claudia Villafane when she was just 17 years old, with the couple tying the knot in 1989. After the couple got married, Claudia Villafane went on to become a popular actress and even produced several shows. While the couple were seen making several public appearances during their married life, their love affair ended in 2004 when they filed for divorce.

Despite the divorce, Diego Maradona and Claudia Villafane were seen in public later on as well, with the couple pictured together at the 2006 World Cup held in Germany. During her TV career, Diego Maradona's ex-wife also starred in shows like ‘Muñeca brava’ (1998), ‘MasterChef Celebrity Argentina’ (2020) and ‘Maradona by Kusturica’ (2008).

Diego Maradona kids: The couple had two kids together

Diego Maradona and Claudia Villafana had two daughters. While Dalma Nerea was born in April 1987, Gianinna Dinorah was born in May 1989 according to Meaww. Notably, Gianinna Dinorah was married to Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero for four years before splitting up in 2012.

While Diego Maradona had two kids with Claudia Villafana, the Argentine great had long claimed to be a father of five children. One of them includes Diego Sinagra, who plays club football in Italy. However, Diego Maradona only recognized Sinagra as his son in 2007, as he was born as a result of an affair with a woman in Naples in 1986 according to media reports.

In addition to the five children that Diego Maradona admitted to being the father of, the BBC had disclosed in 2019 that he had also accepted the paternity of three Cuban children.

Diego Maradona ex-wife sued by football star later on

The relationship between Diego Maradona, Claudia Villafana and his two daughters turned sour after the footballer sued them in 2018. The Argentine icon had then accused them of stealing £3.4 million from him, with the footballer claiming that the trio had hidden the money in an Uruguayan bank account while also buying property in the United States with the stolen money. While speaking about the couple's divorce, Dalma Nerea had claimed that it was the best solution for everyone involved.

Image Credits: AP