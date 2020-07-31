Who Is Peter Moore? Why Is Peter Moore Stepping Down As Liverpool CEO?

Just weeks after Liverpool broke their Premier League duck and became champions for the first time in 30 years, the club has announced that Liverpool CEO Peter Moore will step down from his role. The British-American executive will step down from his role as Liverpool CEO after a three-year tenure and will leave the club at the end of August after overseeing the club's off-pitch business operations. The outgoing Liverpool CEO will be replaced by current managing director Billy Hogan who will take over the duties from September.

Peter Moore will step down as chief executive officer at the end of August, following a successful three-year contract overseeing #LFC's off-pitch business operations.



Billy Hogan, currently managing director and chief commercial officer, will assume the role from September 1. — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 31, 2020

Also Read: Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

Who is Peter Moore? All you need to know about the Peter Moore Liverpool connection

Since the Peter Moore Liverpool association was announced in 2017, the 65-year-old has overseen the development of the club’s commercial, community and civic responsibilities. Peter Moore played a crucial role in uplifting Liverpool’s commercial fortunes, having negotiated the new kit deal with Nike that will see the club pocked a guaranteed £30m a year plus 20% of royalties on net sales. The Liverpool CEO’s tenure has also been a hugely successful one on the field, with Peter Moore having overseen the club’s first Premier League title, Champions League success and a FIFA Club World Cup win. The outgoing Liverpool CEO has also been heavily engaged with the club’s community repose to the COVID-19 pandemic and was at the forefront of issuing an apology after the club’s decision to place some staff on furlough during lockdown attracted controversy.

Also Read: Mo Salah Flaunts New Hairdo As Liverpool Teammates Comment On The New Look; WATCH

Premier League news: Why is Peter Moore stepping down as Liverpool CEO?

It has been an honour and a privilege to serve this club and its supporters during these past three seasons. @LFC is in a wonderful position both on and off the pitch, and I couldn’t be more thankful for the talented men and women that I have worked alongside to make this happen https://t.co/PhylSXzowM — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) July 31, 2020

Peter Moore’s decision to step down as Liverpool CEO is surprising, considering the success he has overseen at the club. While Peter Moore, as well as officials from the Fenway Sports Group, spoke positively about the relationship between the parties, the reason behind the question 'Why is Peter Moore stepping down as Liverpool CEO' wasn’t made public. In the statement, Peter Moore admitting to leaving the club with ‘mixed emotions’ with the outgoing executive concluding that he loved every minute at Liverpool. In his statement, Peter Moore wrote about how he and his wife are looking forward to being reunited with their family and children in the United States, which could be one of the reasons behind the conclusion of the Peter Moore Liverpool association.

Also Read: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

He also wrote that he was proud at having moved the club forward on its civic, commercial and community operations during the last three years. Paying tribute to the outgoing Liverpool CEO, principal owner John W. Henry, club chairman Tom Werner and president Mike Gordon issued a joint statement, thanking Peter Moore for his contribution. They also wrote that the group will always be grateful for the boyhood Liverpool fan's passion, dedication and support.

Also Read: Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

Image Courtesy: LiverpoolFC.com