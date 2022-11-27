Who Leads FIFA World Cup Knockouts Race After Messi, Mbappe & Lewandowski Shine On Day 7?

Day 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar witnessed some of the biggest players in football currently scoring goals for their respective national teams and leading them through to victory. While the day started with Australia beating Tunisia, Robert Lewandowski scored his first World Cup goal in the second match for Saturday as Poland trounced Saudi Arabia. Going ahead, France became the first team to earn qualification for the FIFA World Cup round of 16, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe’s brace.

Meanwhile, the day concluded with Argentine great Lionel Messi registering his second goal in the ongoing edition of the tournament as Mexico were handed a 0-2 defeat. While Poland reached the top of the Group C standings with the victory, Argentina reached the second spot, being ahead of Saudi Arabia in goal difference. On the other hand, France took their tally to six points ahead of Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia.

Here’s a look at the qualification scenario for the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar for Group C and Group D.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Round of 16: Group C qualification scenario

Remaining fixtures

November 30: Poland v Argentina

November 30: Saudi Arabia v Mexico

A look at the Group C standings suggests that all four teams can still make it to the knockouts. A draw or win against Argentina in their next game would guarantee the Lewandowski-staring Poland, a spot in the Round of 16. At the same time, Argentina need to return with a win if they want to go through, as a draw might see them getting surpassed by Saudi Arabia or Mexico depending on the result and goal difference.

A win for Saudi Arabia in their next game will see them qualifying and a draw would make them hope that Argentina lose against Poland, or the Polish side faces a huge defeat. In order to qualify, Mexico needs to win their next game by a huge goal difference and hope Argentina defeat Poland heavily.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Round of 16: Group D qualification scenario

Remaining fixtures

November 30: Australia v Denmark

November 30: Tunisia v France

While defending champions already claimed a spot in the knockout stage by earning two straight wins, each of Tunisia, Denmark, and Australia can still advance into the next round. The winner of the Australia vs Denmark match is guaranteed a spot in the knockout stage, while a draw would open doors for Tunisia. Tunisia can earn qualification by defeating the French team by two or more goals.