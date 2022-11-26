Sibling Rivalry To Record-breaking Goals: Top Moments From FIFA World Cup 2022 So Far

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has already given many sporting moments just a week into the tournament. From Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking goal to Saudi Arabia's stunning victory over Argentina, the tournament has given fans a lot to talk about. We take a look at some of the top moments in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo re-writes history

Before Portugal's opening match at the FIFA World Cup against Ghana, all the talks that surrounded Cristiano Ronaldo were about his explosive interview against Manchester United with Piers Morgan. However, the Portugal skipper switched the focus from off-the-field to on-field action with his record-breaking goal against the opponents from Africa.

Ronaldo had already registered his name in history books by participating in his fifth World Cup. By scoring the goal against Ghana he became the first male footballer to score goals in five different editions of the tournament. At 37 years and 292 days old he also became the oldest player to score for Portugal at the World Cup. He also holds the record for being the youngest, having scored for his nation at the 2006 World Cup at 21 years and 132 days old.

Lionel Messi surpasses Diego Maradona's record

Lionel Messi added yet another record to his name by scoring a goal against Saudi Arabia in the first match of the campaign. Messi became the first Argentina player to score goals in four World Cups for the country. By converting the penalty against Saudi Arabia, Messi surpassed the record held by the late Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta who both scored in three editions of the tournament. Despite the record-breaking goal Argentina ended up on the losing side.

Saudi Arabia ends Argentina's winning streak

Saudi Arabia vs Argentina match witnessed one of the biggest upsets of FIFA World Cup history. Despite Argentina taking the lead against Saudi Arabia, the Lionel Messi-led team ended up on the losing side. By losing the opening match at FIFA World Cup Argentina's unbeaten run in 36 matches finally came to an end by the second-lowest-ranked team in the tournament.

Japan stuns Germany

Just like Saudi Arabia, Japan pulled off a stunning upset with a comeback win over Germany. After Ilkay Gundogan gave Germany the lead via a penalty in the first half, Japan struck back with two goals in the second half from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano to secure a 2-1 victory for Japan.

Gavi matches Pele's record

By scoring a goal against Costa Rica in Spain's opening match at FIFA World Cup, Gavi became the youngest footballer to find the back of the net since Pele did it back in 1958. The young Spaniard achieved the feat at the age of 18 years and 110 days, while Pele was 17 years and 249 days old when he scored against Sweden in the 1958 FIFA World Cup final.

Olivier Giroud matches Thierry Henry's goal-scoring record

Despite injuries to star players in the buildup to the tournament, France began their title defence with a thumping 4-1 win over Australia. In absence of Karim Benzema, 36-year-old Olivier Giroud led the attack and also ended up scoring a brace. Giroud's double strike also helped him level Thierry Henry's all-time goal-scoring record.

Wayne Hennessey gets the first red card of FIFA World Cup 2022

Iran stunned Wales by scoring two goals in the final minutes of the match. The turning point of the match was the red card given to Wayne Hennessey. The Wales goalkeeper was sent off after colliding with Iran's Mehdi Taremi. The card shown was initially a yellow before it was upgraded to a red. He is now the third goalkeeper to receive marching orders in World Cup.

Inaki and Nico Williams make history

Inaki Williams and Nico Williams made history by being the first full siblings to play for different countries at the FIFA World Cup. Despite the brothers being born in Spain, their parents are from Ghana. Currently, Inaki Williams is representing Ghana, while Nico Williams is a part of the Spain team.

Qatar registers unwanted record

The Qatar men's football team who never qualified for the FIFA World Cup had the opportunity to show the world that they belonged on the big stage. However much to the disappointment of their home fans, the teams' journey in the tournament was shortlived. Qatar on Friday became the quickest host nation team to depart the tournament in the 92-year history of the World Cup. After losing the opening match against Ecuador, the host was beaten by Ghana in their second match. Netherlands' draw against Ecuador meant a premature end to the host nation's campaign.