WHO Suggests Suspension Of Football For 18 Months To Avoid Second Wave Of Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reportedly called for a Premier League suspension until the end of next season. WHO put forward the idea of the suspension of all leagues until the start of the 2021-22 campaign in order to prevent a second wave of coronavirus. The coronavirus in football situation has caused the Premier League suspension, LaLiga suspension and cast doubt over a Serie A return.

WHO calls for Premier League suspension and LaLiga suspension

According to Italian news outlet La Repubblica, WHO has held a conference call with UEFA to prevent any return of football activity until the end of next season. Amid concern of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, WHO has suggested the idea for the Premier League suspension and LaLiga suspension until the end of next season.

Coronavirus in football: WHO to take a stand

Having deemed the coronavirus a 'pandemic', WHO has considered all possible scenarios and would prefer all football matches to be axed until the start of the 2021-22 season. The reported conversation between WHO and UEFA was supposed to last for an hour but instead, it lasted two and a half hours as WHO was serious about considering the possibility of axing football for at least 18 months. WHO is prepared to take extreme and drastic measures to ensure that the coronavirus plague is erased off once and for all even if the Premier League suspension is extended.

Premier League suspension and LaLiga suspension cause wage cuts

The lengthy Premier League suspension and LaLiga suspension has plunged a number of clubs into financial instability due to the lack of matchday and commercial income. Clubs in the Premier League and LaLiga have already agreed on pay cuts for players to redistribute income to the non-playing staff. All clubs in the Italian top-flight have agreed for players to take a cut in their wages as the Serie A return seems unlikely following the spread of the coronavirus in Italy.

