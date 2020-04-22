Gareth Bale Tops List Of SEVEN Players To Be Axed By Real Madrid This Summer: Report

Gareth Bale's stay at Real Madrid has had its fair share of ups and downs during the seven years at the Spanish capital. The Welsh winger has scored 80 goals in 169 appearances for Real Madrid, including that spectacular overhead kick in the Champions League final over Liverpool. However, Gareth Bale has had his fair share of differences with Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane in recent years, which has fuelled rumours that the former will be offloaded in the summer transfer window.

Also Read | Throwback to Gareth Bale's Champions League hat-trick vs Inter Milan at San Siro: Watch

Throwback to when Gareth Bale scored this epic golazo against Barcelona

Also Read | Real Madrid star Gareth Bale's 'Stay At Home Challenge' involves golf and NOT football

Gareth Bale tops list of 7 players to be axed by Real Madrid this summer

Gareth Bale transfer

As per multiple reports in Spanish publications, Gareth Bale is one of the seven Real Madrid players to be offloaded in the transfer window, which will take place after the entire coronavirus situation ends. Zinedine Zidane is aiming for a squad revamp this summer and is looking to offload the services of James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano Diaz, Alvaro Odriozola, Alphonse Areola and Nacho Fernandez along with Bale.

The likes of James Rodriguez, Mariano Diaz have found playing time hard to come by this season as Real Madrid trail Barcelona in the LaLiga standings. Alvaro Odriozola is currently on loan at Bayern Munich and could make the move permanent should the Bundesliga giants trigger their option to buy. Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola's loan move from PSG will end this June.

Also Read | Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos keen to release Gareth Bale for FREE this summer

Also Read | Gareth Bale transfer: Welsh star's agent spills beans on failed move to China as Real Madrid pull the plug

Gareth Bale transfer news

When Real Madrid broke the bank to sign Gareth Bale from Tottenham Hotspur

1. Beginning

On 1 September 2013, Gareth Bale was transferred to Real Madrid for a then-world record transfer fee of €100.8 million, eclipsing the previous record fee of £80 million (€94 million) Real Madrid paid for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009. pic.twitter.com/KcGxlgr4Vq — Yash (@YashTiano) April 5, 2020

Also Read | Zinedine Zidane gives finest pep talk prior to 2017 Champions League final vs Juventus; watch video