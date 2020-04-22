Arsenal Pay Cuts: Neville, Carragher Slam Mesut Ozil For Reportedly Denying Drop In Salary

Premier League pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have criticised Arsenal's Mesut Ozil for reportedly refusing to take a wage cut amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Arsenal were initially struggling to strike a deal with their players but they finally announced on Monday that their squad and coaching staff have agreed to take a 12.5 per cent cut for a period of 1 year. However, Sportsmail revealed that Mesut Ozil is amongst the three Arsenal players who have refused to accept the deduction in the salary.

Coronavirus pandemic: Premier League star Mesut Ozil denies to take a pay cut

It is understood that all three players have asked to get their salary deferred. Mesut Ozil is one of the highest-paid players in Arsenal's squad. The 31-year-old earns up to £350,000 a week. Mesut Ozil is not convinced that the club needs to cut the player's salary amid the coronavirus outbreak. Some members of the football faculty has not taken this news lightly. Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher didn't hold back while criticising Arsenal's ace midfielder.

Coronavirus Pandemic: Jamie Carragher's statement about Arsenal's Mesut Ozil

Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports that Ozil's agent was wrong in his 'let us wait and see' approach when it comes to this issue. Carragher also accused Ozil of scoring a massive 'PR own goal' since the rest of the players, who are not paid as well as him, have agreed to the deal. Carragher asked Ozil to set the right example for the rest in the team.

Coronavirus Pandemic: Gary Neville on about Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (Via: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville told the same broadcaster that this is perhaps an example of Ozil not trusting Arsenal completely and that 'Football is eating itself from the inside out', practically calling him an individualistic player.

