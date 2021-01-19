WHU Vs WBA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Matchday 18 of the ongoing Premier League season sees West Ham and West Brom lock horns against each other on Tuesday. The match is slated to be played at the London Stadium with kick-off at 11:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the WHU vs WBA Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this match.

West Ham will start the game following an impressive string of performances in recent weeks. Currently slotted 9th on the Premier League table, David Moyes's side have managed to register 29 points from 18 league matches. Their Premier League record for the 2021 campaign reflects as eight matches won, five draws, and as many losses. The hosts are unbeaten in their previous five matches and will be looking to continue building on the positive momentum.

West Brom, on the other end, have been extremely poor in the ongoing Premier League campaign as they sit at the 19th position. Currently sandwiched in the relegation zone, West Brom have managed to win only two games this season. Walking into the game following five draws and 11 losses from their 18 league games, Sam Allardyce's men have acquired only 11 points this season. The visitors walk into the game following an impressive outing as they registered a narrow 2-3 win against Wolves last week. With three crucial points up for grabs, they are likely to start the match with great intent and look to move out of the drop zone as soon as possible.

WHU vs WBA Playing 11

West Ham United - Fabianski, Dawson, Coufal, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

West Bromwich Albion - Button, Ajayi, Gibbs, Bartley, Furlong, Livermore, Gallagher, Pereira, Grosicki, Snodgrass, Robinson

WHU vs WBA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- L. Fabianski

Defenders- D. Furlong, A. Cresswell, S. Ajayi, K. Gibbs

Midfielders- T. Soucek, C. Gallagher, J. Bowen, D. Rice

Strikers- M. Antonio, C. Robinson

WHU vs WBA Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- C. Robinson or M. Antonio

Vice-Captain- D. Rice or D. Furlong

WHU vs WBA Match Prediction

West Brom defeated a strong Wolves side in their last outing but face a tough task in their Tuesday night clash. We predict a comfortable win for West Ham United at the end of the 90 minutes.

Note: The above WHU vs WBA Dream11 prediction, WHU vs WBA Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WHU vs WBA Dream11 Team and WHU vs WBA playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.