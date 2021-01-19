Sunil Chhetri Lauds Team India's Special Win Vs Australia, Calls Series 'An Inspiration'

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri was all praise for the Indian cricket team following their historic Test victory over Australia at The Gabba. Team India won the 4th Test on a nerve-racking final day to clinch the series 2-1 and in the process, retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Rishabh Pant was the star for India on the final day of the series with an unbeaten 89, but what made the victory even more special is the fact that the visitors got the win with a depleted unit.

ALSO READ: India Vs Australia: Indian Fans Unite To Make 'Draw' Twitter Trend, Proud After SCG Fight

Sunil Chhetri lauds Indian cricket team's 'incredible' display against Australia

Less than an hour after India clinched a significant victory over Australia in the fourth and final test of the series, Bengaluru FC forward Sunil Chhetri took to Twitter to congratulate the efforts of the team. India's all-time top goalscorer wrote, "This is a victory to celebrate. Team India, take a bow for an incredible show of character - session after session. One of those performances we will run often run back to when the chips are down".

A victory to celebrate. A series to inspire. Take a bow Team India, for an incredible show of character – session after session. One of those performances that we’ll often run back to, when the chips are down. #AUSvsIND #TeamIndia — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) January 19, 2021

ALSO READ: India Vs Australia 4th Test: Ex-Australian Players Slam Their Side's Tactics On Day 4

During the four-match Test series, the Indian cricket team overcame several hurdles, including a couple of their crucial players missing due to injuries. Pacer Mohammed Shami became the first one to be sidelined despite being rested during the T20I series and Umesh Yadav soon followed him in the second Test. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, R. Ashwin, Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja were all ruled out after featuring in the third Test at Sydney. With Virat Kohli returning to India on paternity leave after the first test, Ajinkya Rahane was handed over the captaincy.

ALSO READ: India Vs Australia 4th Test: Hosts' Old '33' Curse That Might Make Them LOSE In Brisbane

Gabba Test 2021: Rishabh Pant innings vs Australia seals win for India on final day of the series

The inexperienced bowling unit of India ensured they took 20 wickets among them despite Australia setting a target of 328 for the Men in Blue to chase down in the final innings. India were dealt a blow when Rohit Sharma fell early in the innings, but Shubman Gill (91) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) put India on track for a sensational victory. Australia plucked away with the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Sundar and Thakur but Rishabh Pant ensured that the runs were flowing steadily at the other end.

In the end, India chased down the target with three wickets and a little over three overs remaining until the end of day's play. India's historic win in the fourth Test ended Australia's 32-year unbeaten record at The Gabba.

ALSO READ: India Vs Australia: 'Aussies' Trends On Twitter As Fans Mock Paine & Co. For Dirty Tactics

Image Credits - BCCI Twitter