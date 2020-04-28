Why Is Han Kwang-Son Banned By Kim Jong-Un From Playing In EPL And Taking Interviews?

Former Juventus youngster Han Kwang-Son was widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in the world during his stay in Italy. However, the 21-year-old failed to make a single appearance for the Juventus first team and went on to join Qatari side Al-Duhail. However, despite interest from the Premier League, the player cannot play in the UK. Here's why.

Han Kwang-Son can't play in Premier League due to UN Sanctions

UFFICIALE ✍ | Han Kwang Song è un nuovo giocatore bianconero!



L’attaccante della Corea Del Nord arriva dal Cagliari. Benvenuto! ⚪⚫#WelcomeHan pic.twitter.com/CcjfPHg3ro — JuventusFC Youth (@JuventusFCYouth) September 2, 2019

Han Kwang-Son Han is considered central to Kim Jong-un’s dream of a fierce North Korean football team. The player was once rumoured to be linked with the likes of Arsenal, Everton, and Liverpool. However, it is claimed that the British government would have likely blocked his move due to the United Nations' sanctions on North Korea.

Han Kwang-Son's Premier League move nigh impossible unless UN sanctions are lifted

It is suggested that had Han Kwang-Son played in the Premier League, he would send a part of his wages to North Korea. However, according to UN sanctions, money sent to North Korea would be considered support for the country’s nuclear programme. Hence, no move for the North Korean youngster is possible as long as the UN sanctions are in place.

Han Kwang-Son fails to impress at Juventus

Juventus signed Han Kwang-Son last summer for a reported fee of €4.25 million ($4.6 million). However, he failed to live up to the hype, struggling to break into the first team, with just two bench appearances. He played most games for Juventus' U23s side. Despite making 17 appearances, he failed to end his goal drought.

Han Kwang-Son impresses at U-17 World Cup

Han Kwang-Son, Pyongyang-born, featured for the FC Barcelona academy. He also played for his homeland academy FC Chobyong. His mesmerising performances at the 2015 U-17 World Cup in Chile attracted attention from Italian senator Antonio Razzi, who urged him to join the ISM Academy in Italy.

Kim Jong-Un exercising control over Han Kwang-Son?

Mundo Deportivo claims that Kim Jong-un acts as a father figure for Han Kwang-Son. There have also been reports that Kim Jong-un controls every aspect of his football career. The player isn’t allowed to attend press conferences as well, something that has grown synonymous with North Korea under Kim Jong-un.

Is Kim Jong-un dead?

There have been frequent reports questioning - Is Kim Jong-un dead? According to the South Korean government, the North Korean supreme leader is well and alive. There were multiple reports claiming he was dead after botched heart surgery.

