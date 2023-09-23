Why Is Thiago Silva Here? Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino Reacts To Defender's Claims

If we look at the list of the oldest footballers to play in the Premier League 2023/24, the Brazilian legend Thiago Silva tops the list. The 39-year-old centerback is one of the major players at Chelsea. However, the club has not been doing well since the departure of Thomas Tuchel.

Mauricio Pochettino makes a huge statement on Thiago Silva

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has replied to reports of experienced defender Thiago Silva's dissatisfaction with the club. Thiago Silva, who joined Chelsea in 2020, has been a consistent starter in every game this season. As the Blues prepare to face Aston Villa in their next match, doubts have arisen surrounding recent allegations from The Telegraph claiming that Silva is dissatisfied with the team's recent performances.

Manager Pochettino used the pre-match press conference to address the problem, explaining why he chose to give the captain's armband to players like Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez as needed. In his own words, he said:

I explain the truth like always, 'For me, it was nominating Reece [James], I think is the perfect captain of course and then an English player with experience is Chilly [Ben Chilwell]. And then I think Thiago is because of experience; today is his birthday, 39, and I think he is an experienced player that doesn’t need the armband and then I think it’s important to build something for the future. Why is Thiago here? Because he wants to stay here. He stayed here because the club wanted him to stay here. They extended the contract. But I think Thiago knew the project very well when he extended the project last season. He knew the project for the future. But now you are asking me things that I cannot answer. When he extended the contract I wasn't here. If he is here he wanted to stay and the club wanted him to stay.

Chelsea is set to face Aston Villa

This coming Sunday afternoon, the Blues will be hosting Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge for Premier League play. They will be hoping to secure 3 points as they currently stand 14th on the table with two draws, two losses, and only 1 win in the first five EPL games in 2023/24.