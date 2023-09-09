Why won't Cristiano Ronaldo play in the EURO qualifier vs Luxembourg? Details revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo's growing age hasn't really affected his legs as it seems. The 38-year-old hasn't shown any signs of tiredness or fatigue as he has been involved in back-to-back matches for Al-Nassr and Portugal. The former Real Madrid player also played a part in Portugal's slender win over Slovakia in a UEFA EURO Qualifier.

3 things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest goal scorer in international football

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr from Manchester United on a free transfer

Ronaldo is also Portugal's record goalscorer

Why Cristiano Ronaldo won't be available for Portugal against Luxembourg?

A Bruno Fernandes goal proved to be enough as the Manchester United captain led his team to an important victory on his birthday. Roberto Martinez's appointment as the Portugal manager has seen remarkable achievements as Portugal has now claimed five wins in five matches.

Also Read: 'It’s in God’s & referee’s hands': Igor Stimac aims another dig at India-Iraq match fiasco

They are currently topping Group J in the Qualifying campaign but won't be able to avail the service of their marquee player in the next match. Ronaldo was involved in a horrific accident with Slovakian keeper Martin Dubravka during the match. Ronaldo tried to reach a ball by sliding but Dubravka was the first one to lay his hand on the ball. Ronaldo's boot hit him straight in the face. The former Man United shot-stopper did manage to continue the remaining period of the game and Ronaldo was brandished a yellow card for his offence.

[Cristiano Ronaldo during a FIFA World Cup match; Image: AP]

His booking means the forward has now accumulated three cautions and he will have to sit it out in the next game. Portugal are poised to face Luxembourg on 12th September.

Also Read: Inter Miami vs Sporting KC live streaming: Will Lionel Messi play in the MLS match?

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the 2026 World Cup?

Ronaldo is likely to be involved in the European Championship next year but there are strong reservations over his participation in the 2026 World Cup. Portugal lost to Morocco in the World Cup Quarterfinals and the player himself also raised questions over his future.

“The 2026 World Cup? I'll be honest, I can't project myself that far. Anything can happen. I want to live in the moment. I want to have a big EUROs, and then we will see what will happen.”