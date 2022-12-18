Lionel Messi Takes Argentina To World Cup 2022 Title With A Thrilling Win Over France

The Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 clash produced a cracking contest with Lionel Messi guiding La Albiceleste to their third title (1978, 1986, 2022). The 35-year-old opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the all-important final via the penalty spot before Angel Di Maria added another in the 36th minute of the match to help Argentina win 3-1 (3-3 after extra time).

Even though France were the second-best team for most of the match, Kylian Mbappe produced a clinic by scoring both goals for Les Bleus. A team that had not registered a shot on target for most of the match came to life after Mbappe brought one back for France in the 80th minute and added another a minute after. However, Messi showcased his greatness in extra time by scoring a goal in the 108th minute of the match to help Argentina take the lead before Mbappe again equalised in extra time. The match headed to a penalty shoot-out in which Argentina won.

Lionel Messi finally gets hands on FIFA World Cup trophy

17 years after making his senior debut with the national side in 2005, Lionel Messi finally gets his hands on the FIFA World Cup trophy, the only title that eluded him so far in his glittering career. The 35-year-old, who has won almost every individual and team trophy with both club and country, produced a breathtaking display to help Argentina win their third title.

Argentina managed to get their hands on the trophy despite starting their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign on the back foot with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia. Since that loss, they have been nothing short of sensational as they have won every match, keeping clean sheets in four of them including the final.

As for France and Kylian Mbappe, they could not repeat their heroics from 2018. Les Bleus looked all out of sorts in the final for most of the match as they struggled to even get a touch in Argentina's penalty box, let alone register a shot. However, an improbable comeback seemed possible all of a sudden when Kylian Mbappe scored a brace by scoring a goal in the 80th and 81st minute of the match. And his work was not done yet as he scored a third from the penalty spot in the 118th minute of the match to send the clash into penalties.