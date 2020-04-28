Could Willian Replace Aubameyang At Arsenal? Brazilian Set To Move For Free This Summer

According to reports, Arsenal are set to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once the summer transfer window opens. It is reported that Mikel Arteta will take any bid starting from £30 million for the Gabon international. London rivals Chelsea are leading the race to sign the striker to solve their striker woes. However, Arsenal are planning to bring in Chelsea winger Willian to replace Aubameyang up front. Aubameyang, who only has 12 months left on his contract is yet to extend his deal with Arsenal. The Gunners will try to capitalise on his sale instead of letting him walk out as a free agent next season.

Arsenal transfer news: Willian in, Aubameyang out?

Willian is set to be a free agent at the end of the season and Arsenal could snap up the Brazilian winger on a Bosman deal. Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have reportedly made multiple efforts to convince Aubameyang to sign a new deal but the former Dortmund star has swiftly rejected all the offers. Aubameyang has been more than prolific for Arsenal since he made his debut in 2018. The striker was handed the captain's armband when Granit Xhaka came to loggerheads with Arsenal fans. However, it is reported that Aubameyang, who has touched 30, wants to play in the Champions League, something he reportedly doesn't see himself doing in an Arsenal shirt.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored more Premier League goals for Arsenal (49) since the start of the 2015/16 season than any other player.



Yes, you're right, he did only join in January 2018. 😳 pic.twitter.com/onbOdi7BHB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 24, 2020

Arsenal transfer news: Barcelona in the race to sign Aubameyang

Chelsea have company in their quest to sign Aubameyang as Spanish giants Barcelona have also been linked with striker in the past. Barcelona are eyeing a striker to replace Luis Suarez and have reportedly set their sights on Aubameyang. It was reported that Arsenal offered Aubameyang a rise in his wages but the striker made up his mind to leave North London. The £30 million fee could turn out to be a bargain for Chelsea, especially considering the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

