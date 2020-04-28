Man City Owners Close To Adding Ligue 2 Side AS Nancy To City Football Group Portfolio

Manchester City's owners are reportedly optimistic about adding yet another football club to the City Football Group. According to reports, the City Football Group (CFG) is in talks with the Ligue 2 side Nancy to take over the club. If the deal goes through, Nancy will become the ninth team under the Man City owners' umbrella. The deal was in its final stages of negotiation before the coronavirus pandemic halted talks between the two. Nancy's president Jacques Rousselot revealed that the deal was supposed to take place last month but has been suspended for now.

Man City owners could buy Nancy after the coronavirus pandemic settles

City Football Group is keen on getting Nancy under their banner but the economic harm caused by the pandemic could hold them back. The Sun reported that a City insider claimed that the organisation still wants to go ahead with the deal but it depends on how long the current situation lasts. “It’s very much on the ice at the moment.” said the insider. The Man City owners expanded their chain of teams last year after they purchased Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC.

A list of teams owned by the Man City owners

City Football Group began their venture with Man City, which they purchased in 2008. The City Football Group is valued at €23.3 billion in the market at the moment. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan changed the outlook of Man City since buying the club more than a decade ago. Man City went on to win four Premier League titles and two FA Cups since then. The Man City owners then purchased MLS outfit New York City in 2013.

In 2014, they bought Australian-side Melbourne Heart and renamed it, 'Melbourne City'. This was followed by the takeover of Japanese League side Yokohama F. Marinos, Uruguay-based team Montevideo City Torque, Spanish team Girona, Chinese outfit Sichuan Jiuniu and Indian side Mumbai City quickly followed suit.

