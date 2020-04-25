Chelsea Interested In Signing Arsenal Star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Report

Chelsea will reportedly make a move to sign Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer transfer window. Frank Lampard has been vocal about Chelsea's need for a striker as they are now planning to bring in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to fill the void. It was reported that Chelsea wanted to sign PSG's Edinson Cavani in the winter but the striker denied their offer. Frank Lampard took over a young Chelsea side and has fared decently in his first season. Chelsea have options up front with players like Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi in their squad, but Frank Lampard is reportedly looking to bring in a goalscorer of Aubameyang's calibre.

Aubameyang transfer: Gabon striker to switch sides in London?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is only on contract with Arsenal till 2021 and the striker is yet to extend his deal with the Gunners. Arsenal will have two options in front of them - to sell Aubameyang for cash in the summer transfer window or to let him go for free in the next. Arsenal will likely to choose the first option amid the cash crunch courtesy of the Premier League suspension. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could reportedly cost Chelsea around £50 million. The 30-year-old striker is on a £200,000-a-week salary with Arsenal and Chelsea will have to match the bracket to convince Aubameyang to join them.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored more Premier League goals for Arsenal (49) since the start of the 2015/16 season than any other player.



Yes, you're right, he did only join in January 2018. 😳 pic.twitter.com/onbOdi7BHB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 24, 2020

Aubameyang transfer: Premier League or LaLiga?

However, Chelsea are expected to face competition from LaLiga giants Barcelona in their race to sign Aubameyang. Barcelona are looking to replace the ageing Luis Suarez and have reportedly looked at the Gabon striker to fill Suarez's shoes. Barcelona are also interested in signing Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

According to reports, Arsenal will offer Aubayemang a raise in his wages from £200,000 a week to £350,000 a week. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta stated that he will do ‘as much as he can’ to convince Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal. Aubameyang has scored 61 goals in 97 games for Arsenal since 2018.

