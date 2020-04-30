Will Neymar Play Again For PSG? With Barcelona Circling, Transfer Rumours Gather Pace

In the summer of 2017, Paris Saint-Germain shocked the football community when they signed Neymar for a world-record transfer fee (€222 million). Neymar left Barcelona and escaped the shadow of Lionel Messi to be the star man in Paris. However, after spending just one year with PSG, reports indicated Neymar was unhappy in the French capital and was looking for a move back to his former club, Barcelona. While a move away from Paris failed to materialise in those three years, the Neymar transfer rumours have started surfacing with the summer transfer window approaching. With that in mind and the fact that Ligue 1 season is officially cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will Neymar play again for PSG?

Will Neymar play again for PSG? Is Neymar transfer proving too costly for PSG?

Neymar's spell at PSG so far has been ravaged by injuries. Neymar has endured three separate lengthy spells on the sidelines due to various injuries. As a result, the Brazilian has featured in just 80 games out of 155 possible games for PSG over the course of the three seasons. During the same period, Neymar has been paid a whopping €111 million (£97 million). This means that for every game he played for PSG, Neymar earned €1.4 million (£1.2 million). This is almost the double of what Kylian Mbappe makes at PSG despite playing 40 games more. Despite his exorbitant payout at PSG, Neymar has been productive on the field in his 80 games. He has 69 goals and 47 assists in just 52 Ligue 1 appearances. Neymar was on the scoresheet the last time PSG took the field before the lockdown - the 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Will Neymar play again for PSG? Neymar to leave for Barcelona?

While his history with injuries and lucrative salary do not suggest he is leaving anytime soon, his attitude in the French capital could suggest the opposite. Last summer, Neymar reportedly made it clear to the PSG hierarchy that he wanted to leave the French giants in order to move back to Barcelona. Despite engaging in a lawsuit with the Catalan club over unpaid bonuses, Neymar reportedly had his heart set on a move to the Nou Camp. Barcelona negotiated terms with PSG and reportedly even offered several players in exchange including Philippe Coutinho, but both parties couldn't come to an agreement and Neymar ended up staying at Paris.

The Brazilian is expected to be involved in yet another transfer saga in the summer, but the financial impact due to the coronavirus pandemic means Barcelona or any other top European club will have to flex their financial muscle in order to secure his signature. All said and done, will Neymar play again for PSG? The answer is most likely to be in the affirmative. The Brazilian's contract with Paris runs through 2022 and with the clubs looking at financial constraints due to the pandemic, Neymar is expected to stay put for the upcoming season.

